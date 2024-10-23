By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 17:02 • 1 minute read

Image: Classic Car Club / Facebook.

The Classic Car Club of Mallorca was unable to organise an event in September, so this will be the first one after the summer break.

Since no one has volunteered to arrange a new run for this month, the group has decided to revisit a previous, well-loved event titled “Signs of Mallorca“, which will take place on Saturday, October 26.

The run was originally organised by Stan Hunter and Pam Gardner, and the theme will focus on observation as participants will need to spot missing words from signs along the route.

Scenic Car Run

The Car Run will cover a 70km distance along scenic roads both south and north of Esporles. It should take around 90 minutes to complete, with an opportunity for a coffee break along the way.

The group will meet at Festival Park at 10:30.AM, where coffee and croissants will be available for purchase at the bar. The Car Run will start at 11:00.AM, ending at the familiar Quay Lofthotel Restaurant near Esporles, where a delicious three-course lunch will be served.

Lunch will begin at 2:00.PM, and the cost is €35 per person for members and their co-pilot.

Administration Fee

There will be an administration fee of €15 per car for non-members.

If you encounter any issues while registering, email info@ccc-mallorca.com.

The Classic Car Club look forward to welcoming you on October 26.