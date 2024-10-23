By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 19:09 • 1 minute read

Image: Esteban Martinena / Shutterstock.com

In the third quarter, the availability of rooms in shared flats in the Valencian Community, particularly in Alicante, grew by 20 per cent year-on-year.

This increase in supply helped keep rental prices relatively stable, with a modest rise of 5 per cent, now averaging around €400 euros per month, according to a report from idealista, a leading real estate marketplace in southern Europe.

Room Availability

Room availability has surged in 42 provincial capitals compared to last year.

Notably, cities such as San Sebastián (-27 per cent), Teruel (-22 per cent), Bilbao (-20 per cent), and Palma (-17 per cent) experienced significant declines in supply.

In contrast, Alicante recorded a substantial rise of 67 per cent, alongside notable increases in Castellón de la Plana (83 per cent), Albacete (77 per cent), and Valencia (75 per cent).

Larger Markets

In larger markets, room availability saw a dramatic increase of 32 per cent in Malaga, with more modest gains of 11 per cent in Barcelona, 8 per cent in Madrid, and 3 per cent in Seville.

Despite the growth in supply, the demand for rooms has remained robust, with an 8 per cent increase nationally.