By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 9:56 • 1 minute read

Image: Guía Repsol.

The Torrevieja salt company kicked off its sea salt export campaign in mid-October, with plans to load over 250,000 tons.

Last week, the cargo ship Grinna, measuring 117 metres and flying the Norwegian flag, loaded approximately 6,000 tons of salt, marking a significant start to the season.

Since last August, the salt dock has seen very few cargo ships, with only a few small ones docking in September. However, ship arrivals are expected to become more regular starting in November and should continue into the early weeks of 2025.

Salt Exports

The salt dock remains the primary outlet for Torrevieja’s salt exports. Although road transport is less visible, large trucks can sometimes be seen queuing at the salt mine during heavy snowstorms in northern regions, reminiscent of events like “Filomena.”

The primary purpose of the exported salt is for road de-icing, and Torrevieja is known for providing large volumes of sea salt, which is highly valued for its ability to adhere to asphalt without melting quickly.

Salt Production

The current salt production campaign for 2023-2024, which spans from August through the following month, is shaping up to be one of the most successful in recent years.