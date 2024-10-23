Social events at Oakwood British School

By Donna Williams • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 21:44 • 1 minute read

Mother and Toddler Group available at Oakwood British School. Credit: Oakwood British School

Since opening, Oakwood British School in Benidorm has gone from strength to strength. In addition to providing a private education, they have also introduced a Parent and Baby/Toddler group that is open to everyone.

The group meets at the school every Thursday between 10.00am and 11.30am, and the cost to join is just €5 per session. Aside from providing a great way to get to know the other young parents in the area, they also offer an opportunity to engage in singing, storytelling and game playing in English.

Halloween celebrations for two age groups at Oakwood British School

With Halloween just around the corner, the school will be hosting not one but two separate Halloween Parties to ensure that they appeal to the different age groups. The first is aimed at children aged between 4 and 8 and will be held on Thursday, October 31, between 5.00 and 7.00pm.

The fun will include music, mini-games, and snacks, with an admission fee of €3 for Oakwood students and €5 for everyone else.

A second party, aimed at children between the ages of 8 and 12, will also be held on the same day, between 7.30 and 9.30pm. This party will also include music, mini-games and snacks and costs the same as that for the younger ones.

For further information, visit their website or call 622 238 174.

