Social Scene: Mallorca

By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 9:42 • 3 minutes read

Image: Holly Lowe Music / Facebook

Rooftop Rhythms

Don’t miss the talented English pianist and singer Holly Lowe performing on October 27 from 7:00.PM to 10:30.PM at Origin Rooftop Terrace.

Holly plays a mix of rock, soul, and pop in her unique jazzy style, and requests are always welcome.

Born in London and raised in Scarborough, it’s no surprise that Holly became a professional musician. She signed her first record deal with Mercury at just seventeen and later travelled to Europe for her musical journey.

While living in London, Holly gained experience performing at exclusive hotels and members’ clubs in Mayfair, including The Ritz Club, The Dorchester, and The Churchill Cigar Bar. She also worked as a session musician and vocalist for Candle Music, lending her voice to many well-known ads.

Holly has played luxurious yacht parties and entertained stars at the Cannes Film Festival. She quickly became a sought-after performer for weddings around the world, from stately homes in the UK to beach weddings in South Africa and even corporate events in the Middle East.

On the island, Holly has built a reputation as a go-to performer for wedding ceremonies and also plays with her band, Con Gas, for parties. She’s been inspired to write new songs and released a new album in 2023.

To book your spot at the Origin Roof Terrace call (+34) 711 011 431 or email info@originpalmanova.com. Origin is located at Marina Arcades 3.7, Calle Cala Blanca 1, Palmanova, 07181.

Rock Royalty

Calling all rock fans.

Join the fun on October 25 at 11:00 PM for a rock and roll performance by Juliette & The Rockers at Shamrock Palma!

Juliette is known for having one of the best female voices in Mallorca and is backed by four talented rockers who deliver amazing instrumentals.

This group specialises in rock and soul songs by female artists, covering classics from legends like Janis Joplin, Blondie, and Tina Turner, as well as contemporary stars like Amy Winehouse, the Cranberries, and Sheryl Crow.

Shamrock Palma, located at Av. de Gabriel Roca, 3, 07014, offers a fantastic menu featuring meats, fish, tapas, and homemade desserts, with a special focus on grilled meats. Guests can also choose from a wide selection of cocktails, international liquors, and single malt whiskies from Scotland’s finest distilleries. Plus, enjoy a variety of national and international wines, cavas, and a great selection of beers, including the classic Guinness Irish Stout.

For table reservations or more information, call (+34) 971 735 962.

Haunted Hits

Delaney’s American Bar and Diner is celebrating Halloween in style with live music by Sarah-Louise from Abba, followed by a spooky disco and blood-curdling karaoke!

Sarah-Louise Sings anything from musicals to 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and modern-day chart toppers!

Join the fun on Thursday, October 31, and compete for prizes in the best fancy dress contest.

Kids and cats are more than welcome at this end-of-season party. Let’s “Drink the Barrels Dry” while enjoying great food, fantastic performances, and unbeatable prices.

For more information, email delaneysbar@hotmail.com, call (+34) 971 81 02 94, or visit the Bar and Diner at C/ Baladres, 11, Sa Coma, Cala Millor.

Exhibit elegance

Do not miss EXHIBIT on Sunday, October 27, at the historic House of Son Amar in Mallorca.

Doors open at 9:30.PM, and the show runs from 10:00.PM to midnight.

This innovative event features some of the world’s best artists in a modern take on a classic variety show. Experience a blend of acrobatics, choreography, and a cutting-edge soundtrack.

When you arrive, start the evening by relaxing with a cocktail in the beautiful 16th-century courtyard.

Entertainment begins before the show starts, as visitors can enjoy a dancing water display in the Fountain Hall, reminiscent of the famous Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas.

A variety of seating options and packages cater to different preferences and budgets, including Category III theatre seating and the exclusive Moët & Chandon VIP experience.

For more details, contact reservas@sonamar.com or call +34 971-617-533.

Son Amar is located at Carretera Palma-Sóller KM 10.8, 07193, Palmanyola, Mallorca.