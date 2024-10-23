Spanish stews to warm the cockles

By Gemma Middleton • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 6:58 • 2 minutes read

A traditional Spanish stew served in a clay pot Photo by Elena Leya on Unsplash

That time of year is upon us again. The clocks are soon setting back, the longer nights will be here and the weather will become cooler. But fear not! After enjoying a summer of traditional Spanish cold soups such as Gazpacho, Salmorjeo and Ajo Blanco, it’s coming up to the time to replace the cold soups with traditional, heartwarming stews.

Olla Podrida

Olla Podrida is a Spanish stew whose name does not do it justice. The name translates to “rotten pot,” probably due to the meats used in the stew. It is composed of chickpeas and meat, such as chicken, bacon, partridge, or pork, and it also includes vegetables that are in season at the time. It tastes anything but rotten and is a firm favourite with the Spanish.

Caldo Gallego

Caldo Gallego is made with protein-dense ingredients such as chorizo and ham, beans, chicken stock, and vegetables. Whole cloves of garlic are also added to the pot and crusty bread is a must to soak up all the leftovers. This Spanish stew is eaten all over Spain during the winter months and is traditionally cooked in a clay pot, and served in a clay bowl.

Fabes con Almejas

This dish includes Asturian beans, clams, leeks, onions, garlic, and olive oil. The beans and clams, together, are amazing and what sets this stew apart from all others. The stew takes a long time to prepare and needs to be simmered for close to three hours to achieve the perfect Fabes con Almejas. It’s served in most regions of Spain, and often offered as a main dish option on many ‘menu del dias’

Rabo de Toro

Rabo de Toro is probably the most famous traditional stew Spain has to offer. It is known nationally as “Spanish Bull Tail Stew,” but you are unlikely to be served bull tail! However, beef and lamb are common substitutes. This savoury dish is famous throughout Spain, with different variations offered in many regions. Rabo de Toro is traditionally served with fried potatoes or French fries on the side. Rabo de Toro has a history as rich as its flavours. and has been a Spanish staple for hundreds of years.

Marmitako

Marmitako is simply divine. It translates to ‘from the pot’ and is a fish stew that is typically made with tuna, but merluza and bacalo are also used, as well. The dish was initially invented by fishermen who were looking for a filling and nutritious meal using their daily catch.

Menestra de Verduras

Menestra de Verduras is a vegetarian stew that is considered one of the most traditional recipes in Spain because it can be made in a variety of ways, depending on the types of vegetables that are in season. Simple ingredients such as cauliflower, green beans, and carrots, accompanied with olive oil, black pepper, cornstarch, onions, and salt, are all used to create this warm stew that will be fulfilling and nourishing on a cold winter’s afternoon.