By Johanna Gardener • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 1:30 • 3 minutes read

Camp Not stadium, Barcelona, chosen for reformation project Credit:X:@FOS

Work to reform Spanish stadiums has been non-stop and with the World Cup scheduled for Spain in 2030, these renovations are not slowing down.

Yes. Preparing itself to be the host of the World Cup n six years time, Spain has the perfect excuse to make sure its football stadiums are up to scratch for the momentous event.

In fact, nine of the La Liga (top division) venues are awaiting a make-over including Bernabéu, Camp Nou and Balaídos whose overhauls are already underway and Rosaleda, Romareda, Riazor still waiting in the wings as 2030 World Cup host stadiums. Camp Nou stadium, Barcelona and Santiago Bernabéu stadium,Madrid are on the priority list to be revamped. However, the remaining host venues are most certainly in the loop for upcoming changes. Currently in the final stages of reconstruction, speculation is long-standing about when the Bernabéu stadium will be opened to the public. Halfway towards completion is Camp Nou – it is expected to reach completion by 2026 to become the largest football stadium in Europe. Balaídos, Vigo is in its final stage of redevelopment with work in progress since 2015. By 2027, Celta’s stadium will also boast a new look, with blue hues set to represent the colours of the Atlantic Ocean. Despite this, both Celta and Vigo City Council are deliberating the next move for further renovation adding momentum to the astonishing wave of renovations hitting the football world.

Andalucía makes waves with record number of stadium renovation projects

The title for number of stadium redevelopments has to go to Andalucía with Betis and Sevilla awaiting modernisation of their stadiums. La Cartuja, Sevilla already has the ball in its court and is well on its way with the first phrase of reconstruction complete, ready for the World Cup. The third largest stadium is Spain, La Cartuja’s capacity has been increased to accommodate 75,000 fans.

There is also predicted work for the new Benito Villamarín stadium, Sevilla and there will be some home-swapping as Betis moves to the Olympic Stadium, a move which has upset some politicians, locals and environmentalists. Further stadium transfers for refurbishment are expected for Sevilla FC. Other clubs are losing patience. Waiting in line are Valencia and Valladolid, who have recently upped their game to present more serious applications for renovation work to be considered for their stadiums. In the case of Jose Zorrilla stadium, Valladolid, its modernisation project is on hold despite being unhappy with its recent facelift.

Stadiums across Spain await renovation with only seven staying put

With so many renovation opportunities up for grabs, Gran Canaria stadium is the only First Division venue granted an upgrade thanks to Spain’s 2030 World Cup bid. Remaining stadiums awaiting an overhaul in their bid as World Cup hosts are Second Division teams: La Romareda,Zaragoza; La Rosaleda, Malaga CF; and Abanca-Riazor, Galicia.

Both La Romareda and Gran Canaria will boast an increased capacity, a full roof and a futuristic look. Riazor, Galicia’s largest stadium will be modernised and widened to fit 16,000 more fans if the project is approved. La Rosaleda in Málaga is set to see its seating capacity explode from 30,000 to 45,000, whilst acquiring its very own hotel and be transformed into one of the most modern stadiums in Spain, all with a generous budget of €260m.

In other corners of Spain, smaller stadiums await news on whether they too can get a slice of the action, while stadium renovation is in full swing. In an astonishing analysis of the projects, it was revealed that only seven Premier League stadiums had not been approved for reconstruction work – this was due to being modern builds or rebuilds.

Will Spain eventually boast some of the best stadiums in the world?

La Liga already boasts some of the best stadiums in Europe, but the upcoming wave of modernizations could elevate Spain to the top in terms of sports facilities, both in Europe and globally. This large-scale renovation—unseen since the 1982 World Cup—aims to position Spain as a central hub in the football world, reinforcing its status on the global stage.

