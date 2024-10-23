By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 13:03 • 1 minute read

Councillor for Health, Image: Ayuntamiento de Dolores / Facebook.

Dolores will commemorate International Day Against Breast Cancer with a charity walk on Sunday, October 27, at 10:00.AM.

Tere Giménez, president of the Alicante Association for the Fight Against Cancer in Dolores, encouraged everyone to participate in the march.

“This year, the motto of World Day Against Cancer highlights the impact of a cancer diagnosis. We aim to raise awareness about the challenges many individuals face while living with this disease,” explained the president.

Accessible For All

The walk will begin at the church door and is designed to be accessible for all participants. The first 400 people to register will receive a t-shirt. Following the march, there will be a raffle with various prizes donated by local businesses. Music and refreshments will be available for participants during and after the event.

For more information or to register, contact (+34) 667469230.

Unity & Solidarity

Both the Councillor for Health, Carmen Gil, and the association president emphasised the importance of unity and solidarity in the fight against cancer.

“This disease affects us all in some way, so it is essential to work together to find a cure and improve the quality of life for patients,” they stated.