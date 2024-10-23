By Johanna Gardener • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 16:36 • 2 minutes read

George and Amal Clooney are looking to buy a property in Portugal Credit: Shutterstock:Fred Duval

George and Amal Clooney are reportedly looking to add a third European home to their portfolio, this time in Portugal’s luxurious Costa Terra Golf Club, with their twin children, Alexander and Ella.

George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney could be on the way to buying yet another property, adding to their mind-boggling multi-million dollar property portfolio. The 63-year-old actor and his human rights barrister wife, Amal aged 46 already have sensational homes on the continent in both Italy and France but are now setting their sights on Portugal – a luxury home in the exclusive resort, CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, near to the coastal town of Melides about a half hour drive from Lisbon. In the 300-home ultra-private gated compound, themselves and their seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, might well be rubbing shoulders with other A-listers including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who are also weighing up the option of buying in the same resort. The same is true for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , who despite recent rumours of a rocky relationship are apparently keen to acquire a property in this stunning location with their brood, Prince Archie, five and Princess Lilibet, three. This will be a fitting complement to the Mediterranean style home they flaunt in California.

Royal faces at Costa Terra Golf Club, Portugal – Clooney’s possible future home

Other royal faces in the area include Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who are already veterans in the area, having relocated to Portugal in 2022 with their two sons, August, three, and Ernest, one. If the Clooneys were to splash the cash on this Portuguese delight, they would be no strangers to the various royal couples, having attended the Sussex’s wedding in 2018 and Meghan’s baby shower in New York City. Just to make the celebrity pyjama party even more fun, throw into the mix, Nicole Kidman and Scarlett Johansson – also thought to have houses in the area.

How many houses? Portugal to be the Clooney’s third European property

Europe has held a certain appeal for George for many years. It marks a sentimental moment in the couple’s romantic history, having met for the first time back in 2012 at George’s Italian home in Laglio, Lake Como worth more than $100 million. According to the couple, they met at a dinner party at his house where Amal attended as George’s friend’s guest. From purchasing his property in Italy, he turned his sights to France where the pair bought a stunning Chateau worth $8.3 million in beautiful Provence. The rustic home, Domaine Le Canadel is set in an 18th century vineyard in the picture-postcard town of Brignoles. The home is palatial, with extensive lawns, a pool, a tennis court, a lake, an olive grove and even a vineyard.

Their potential new neighbourhood, Costa Terra Golf Club, is shaping up to be quite the A-list enclave, possibly turning into a celebrity hotspot as dazzling as a red carpet gala.

