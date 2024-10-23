By Johanna Gardener •
Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 16:36
• 2 minutes read
George and Amal Clooney are looking to buy a property in Portugal
Credit: Shutterstock:Fred Duval
Other royal faces in the area include Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who are already veterans in the area, having relocated to Portugal in 2022 with their two sons, August, three, and Ernest, one. If the Clooneys were to splash the cash on this Portuguese delight, they would be no strangers to the various royal couples, having attended the Sussex’s wedding in 2018 and Meghan’s baby shower in New York City. Just to make the celebrity pyjama party even more fun, throw into the mix, Nicole Kidman and Scarlett Johansson – also thought to have houses in the area.
Europe has held a certain appeal for George for many years. It marks a sentimental moment in the couple’s romantic history, having met for the first time back in 2012 at George’s Italian home in Laglio, Lake Como worth more than $100 million. According to the couple, they met at a dinner party at his house where Amal attended as George’s friend’s guest. From purchasing his property in Italy, he turned his sights to France where the pair bought a stunning Chateau worth $8.3 million in beautiful Provence. The rustic home, Domaine Le Canadel is set in an 18th century vineyard in the picture-postcard town of Brignoles. The home is palatial, with extensive lawns, a pool, a tennis court, a lake, an olive grove and even a vineyard.
Their potential new neighbourhood, Costa Terra Golf Club, is shaping up to be quite the A-list enclave, possibly turning into a celebrity hotspot as dazzling as a red carpet gala.
Find other articles on Celebrities
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Manchester, UK and with a degree in English with Modern Foreign Languages, she has been a permanent resident in Spain for the past 12 years. Many of these years, she has spent working as a secondary school teacher, as well as in journalism, editing and marketing. She currently lives in the historic centre of Malaga, where she enjoys writing, walking and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.