The Guardia Civil’s Lamborghini

By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 2:05 • 1 minute read

Lamborghini Hurracan see patrolling streets of Marbella. Credit: TikTok.

Do the Spanish Guardia Civil have a high-performance sports car capable of chasing down speeding criminals on the motorway?

It’s believable, right? The UK Police were spotted with a McClaren a few years ago, blue flashing lights, siren and all; Dubai police are said to have a Bugatti Veyron, while German police have been known to be in hot pursuit in a Mercedes-Benz Brabus Rocket; so why wouldn’t the Spanish Guardia Civil own a Lamborghini Huracán?

Or, at least that was the line of reasoning that went through the heads of many in Marbella when they saw a half a million euro Lamborghini painted in Guardia Civil colours patrolling the streets of Marbella and San Pedro.

610 horsepower Guardia Civil engine & 260 kph top speed

It all started when a company specialising in the sale and rental of luxury cars, Radikal World, launched a Lamborghini converted into a Civil Guard patrol car. It’s a Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato. This vehicle is a special and limited edition of which only 1,499 units have been manufactured. Among its specifications, a 610 horsepower engine and its 260 kilometres per hour as top speed stand out the most.

The company added decorations to transform it into a vehicle of the Guardia Civil as part of the October 12 celebrations. It is an authorised collaboration, as usually it would be totally illegal to decorate a car with the logos of the Civil Guard without authorisation. This Lamborghini went through the streets of Marbella on October 12, and many neighbours were surprised when they ran into it. It later became viral online through TikTok and clocked up some 3 million views.