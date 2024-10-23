By John Smith • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 11:29 • 2 minutes read

Just part of the haul identified by the Polish police Credit: West Pomeranian Police

There must be a feeling of excitement when metal detectorists head out on the hunt for the ‘find of the century’.

A single detectorist or a group in Poland however discovered that when you find one of the greatest Bronze Age hordes for decades, it helps if you have the permission of the owner of the land as well as a permit to search.

More than 100 Bronze Age artefacts dumped outside history society

It is surmised by the Polish police that this is exactly what happened which resulted in a collection of more than 100 pieces being left anonymously outside the building of a small local historical society.

They in turn alerted the, Provincial Office for the Protection of Monuments (WUOZ) in the city of Szczecin and whilst ensuring that they laid claim to the artefacts they also contacted the police who took possession of them.

A genuine Treasure Trove believed to be uncovered illegally

These items which are believed to be at least 3,000 years old consist of weapons, necklaces, shield bosses, sickles, spearheads made of bronze and it is believed that the inclusion of an urn containing ashes suggest that these were the contents of a grave.

If all of this had been left to be discovered in situ by archaeologists, this would have helped discover more about the grave and the way of life of their Bronze Age ancestors.

One of Poland’s biggest finds in years

Although according to police sources “It is one of the biggest treasures found in Poland in recent years,” it doesn’t disguise the fact that those who undertook the excavation of the items have broken two laws, conducting a search without consent and of damaging historical objects at an archaeological site.

Detectorists face eight years in prison if convicted

Officers will attempt to identify the miscreants and if charged and brought to trial could face imprisonment of up to eight years.

In the meantime, although the artefacts are being treated as evidence, archaeologists are being allowed to inspect them and catalogue the entire find before it is declared the property of the state.

It never ceases to amaze that across Europe, finds of this sort are still being made despite the relatively rudimental way in which they were first hidden, thousands of years ago.