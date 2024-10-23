By John Smith •
Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 11:29
• 2 minutes read
Just part of the haul identified by the Polish police
Credit: West Pomeranian Police
There must be a feeling of excitement when metal detectorists head out on the hunt for the ‘find of the century’.
A single detectorist or a group in Poland however discovered that when you find one of the greatest Bronze Age hordes for decades, it helps if you have the permission of the owner of the land as well as a permit to search.
It is surmised by the Polish police that this is exactly what happened which resulted in a collection of more than 100 pieces being left anonymously outside the building of a small local historical society.
They in turn alerted the, Provincial Office for the Protection of Monuments (WUOZ) in the city of Szczecin and whilst ensuring that they laid claim to the artefacts they also contacted the police who took possession of them.
These items which are believed to be at least 3,000 years old consist of weapons, necklaces, shield bosses, sickles, spearheads made of bronze and it is believed that the inclusion of an urn containing ashes suggest that these were the contents of a grave.
If all of this had been left to be discovered in situ by archaeologists, this would have helped discover more about the grave and the way of life of their Bronze Age ancestors.
Although according to police sources “It is one of the biggest treasures found in Poland in recent years,” it doesn’t disguise the fact that those who undertook the excavation of the items have broken two laws, conducting a search without consent and of damaging historical objects at an archaeological site.
Officers will attempt to identify the miscreants and if charged and brought to trial could face imprisonment of up to eight years.
In the meantime, although the artefacts are being treated as evidence, archaeologists are being allowed to inspect them and catalogue the entire find before it is declared the property of the state.
It never ceases to amaze that across Europe, finds of this sort are still being made despite the relatively rudimental way in which they were first hidden, thousands of years ago.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.