Mallorca is thrilled to host the Illes Balears Ballooning Festival. The festival kicked off on October 23 and will run until October 27.
This inaugural hot air balloon competition features 20 balloons from twelve different nationalities.
A highlight of the festival is its creative flair, showcasing balloons in quirky shapes such as a frog, a rocket, and even a child’s face.
On October 25 and 26, the first flight will take off at 8:00.AM.
The festival will wrap up on Sunday, October 27, beginning with a flight at 8:00.AM. and gas loading at 11:00.AM in preparation for the evening balloon display.
At 1:00.PM, festival-goers can enjoy a farewell paella before the grand finale at 6:00.PM, featuring a spectacular night display at the Castell de Capdepera.
For more information, head to the website: ibballooningfestivalmallorca.com, or email: office@ibballooning.net.
