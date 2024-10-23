By Donna Williams • Published: 23 Oct 2024 • 9:19 • 1 minute read

The students share their inspiring messages Credit: Lopa de Vega International School

It is true what they say ‘cancer does not discriminate’ and you only have to look at some of the celebrities who have had to face this sad reality to know just how true this is.

It doesn’t matter how famous you are, how much money you have, or even how old you are.

That’s why it was so heartwarming to see a thousand pupils at Lopa de Vega International School demonstrate their commitment to raising awareness during breast cancer awareness month. Moreover, they chose the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) ‘Fight Against Breast Cancer Day’ on October 18 to make their message even more poignant.

Wall of Solidarity was made from pink scarves

Combining hundreds of pink scarves, they created a visual reminder in the form of a wall of solidarity. The children then decorated each scarf, conveying messages of strength, encouragement, and hope to all the brave women fighting this disease.

As its coordinator, Laura Murillo, explained, “This initiative aims not only to show support but also to educate young people about the power of solidarity and how small gestures can have a significant impact on the lives of others.”

The Wall of Solidarity initiative was in collaboration with Anemona Marina Baixa

This initiative was also in collaboration with Anemona Marina Baixa, who has been working with Lopa de Vega International and other schools for a number of years. In this way, they hope to raise awareness among the younger generation of a cancer that affects one in every twelve women.

Aside from the scarves, students also took part in a host of classroom activities, designed to further heighten their awareness and understanding of this disease.

This included discussions and debates on what the disease involves and how it affects the female (and, to a much lesser degree, male)population. Students were also given an opportunity to express their thoughts through creative writing projects and posters.

#Fightingforyou

Further information for Anemona Marina Baixa can be found by visiting their website.

