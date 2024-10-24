By Johanna Gardener • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 22:06 • 2 minutes read

22,000 tonnes of goods were seized during the operation Credit: X:@QUBFoodProf

A large scale coordinated operation known as OPSON XIII, which aims to target false and poor quality food and beverages has resulted in 22,000 tonnes of food and 850,000 litres of mainly alcoholic beverages being confiscated.

The discovery of these products amounting to a total value of 91 million euros was announced by Europol, who carried out the operation in collaboration with 29 other countries across Europe alongside food agencies. It aims to dismantle organised crime networks involved in food fraud and has been prominent in Spain.

11 criminal networks dismantled in massive food fraud operation

During the announcement, it was confirmed that OPSON XIII had dismantled 11 criminal networks, issued 104 arrest warrants and reported 278 people to judicial authorities. The operation carried out an astonishing 5,821 checks in an attempt to curb the current international problem of food fraud.

Recently, this branch of criminal activity has become significant and represents a huge threat to public health and the reputation of food markets, which can be damaging to producers. Legitimate production companies can suffer due to damaged opinions about their products which can obviously carry financial implications. This is not to mention the potential health risks engendered by substandard food items. The operation, led by Europol is imperative in helping to protect customers and is dedicated to guaranteeing the quality and safety of food products in Spain and across Europe.

Tuna, olive oil and pickles seized in La Rioja and Valencia

In Spain, substantial seizures of food were underway in La Rioja and Valencia. The Guardia Civil – who were tantamount to the success of the operation – worked alongside the Italian Carabinieri and Europol to confiscate 120,000 cans of tuna in La Rioja and 80 tonnes of pickles unfit for consumption in Valencia. In La Rioja, the owners of the local canning company which used low quality tuna and replaced olive oil with sunflower oil –contradicting the labelling on both accounts – were detained. In Valencia, pickles were prepared with illegal dyes and preservatives, which could have provoked a major health hazard. These examples are not the worst examples. Investigators are unravelling more prevalent trends involving selling expired food by altering the expiry dates.

The operation, although successful, does highlight the need for continual inspection and vigilance. One thing remains clear: there needs to be solid co-working and collaboration between law enforcement bodies, food regulatory agencies and private sector producers to control the threat of food fraud, not only through operations like OPSON XIII, but also through more stringent deterrents for criminal networks on a national and international level.

Find other articles on Spain