Iron Maiden still touring with their mascot Eddie
For the past several years we have suggested a selection of rock songs which are somewhat more demanding than Monster Mash and are probably best enjoyed when the children have returned from their Halloween trick or treating and are safely in bed.
This is a just a taster of sometimes disturbing, sometimes thought provoking and sometimes downright evil songs which might just add that little extra to an adults only Halloween party.
Some are well known, some are obscure but each comes with its own chill factor as it escapes from its vinyl crypt.
Death Walks Behind You – Atomic Rooster
(Don’t fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult
Come to the Sabbat – Black Widow
Feed my Frankenstein – Alice Cooper
Bury A Friend – Billie Eilish
Enter Sandman – Metallica
Fire – Crazy World of Arthur Brown
I Was a Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps
Zombie – The Cranberries
Werewolves of London – Warren Levon
Bark at the Moon – Ozzy Osbourne
House on the Hill – Audience
Halloween Parade – Lou Reed
Monster Club – The Pretty Things
Dead Bite – Hollywood Undead
Psycho Killer – Talking Heads
Halloween – Siouxsie and the Banshees
Number of the Beast – Iron Maiden
Death Knell – Ghost
Frankenstein – Edgar Winter Band
Living Dead Girl – Rob Zombie
Highway to Hell – AC/DC
Sympathy for the Devil – Rolling Stones
Burn in Hell – Twisted Sister
We are the Dead – David Bowie
Halloween – Helloween
Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath
Monster in Paradise – Hard Stuff
