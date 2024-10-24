By John Smith • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 16:32 • 1 minute read

Iron Maiden still touring with their mascot Eddie Credit: Iron Maiden

For the past several years we have suggested a selection of rock songs which are somewhat more demanding than Monster Mash and are probably best enjoyed when the children have returned from their Halloween trick or treating and are safely in bed.

This is a just a taster of sometimes disturbing, sometimes thought provoking and sometimes downright evil songs which might just add that little extra to an adults only Halloween party.

Some are well known, some are obscure but each comes with its own chill factor as it escapes from its vinyl crypt.

Maybe you can add to this list of Halloween songs in comments

Death Walks Behind You – Atomic Rooster

(Don’t fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult

Come to the Sabbat – Black Widow

Feed my Frankenstein – Alice Cooper

Bury A Friend – Billie Eilish

Enter Sandman – Metallica

Remember Arthur Brown and his fiery head dress?

Fire – Crazy World of Arthur Brown

I Was a Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps

Zombie – The Cranberries

Werewolves of London – Warren Levon

Bark at the Moon – Ozzy Osbourne

House on the Hill – Audience

Halloween Parade – Lou Reed

Monster Club – The Pretty Things

Dead Bite – Hollywood Undead

Psycho Killer – Talking Heads

Halloween – Siouxsie and the Banshees

Number of the Beast – Iron Maiden

Death Knell – Ghost

Frankenstein – Edgar Winter Band

Living Dead Girl – Rob Zombie

Recently played in Sevilla to great applause, AC/DC

Highway to Hell – AC/DC

Sympathy for the Devil – Rolling Stones

Burn in Hell – Twisted Sister

Released just before David Bowie died

We are the Dead – David Bowie

Halloween – Helloween

Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath

Monster in Paradise – Hard Stuff