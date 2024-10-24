Autumn Early Bird at La Scala Restaurant

By EWN • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 17:42 • 2 minutes read

Autumn Early Bird Credit La Scala

AS autumn arrives, La Scala Restaurant in Elviria stands out as the perfect destination for those seeking Mediterranean and international cuisine in a warm, inviting atmosphere. Whether you’re planning an early dinner, a lively Friday night out, or a special Ladies’ Lunch, La Scala caters to every occasion with style.

For early diners, La Scala’s exceptional Early Bird Menu, available Monday to Friday from 5:00 to 6:30 pm, is an unbeatable offer. For just €39.00, enjoy a delicious three-course meal, including a starter, main course, and dessert. This menu is an excellent opportunity to savour Mediterranean and international dishes at an incredible price, making it a must-visit whether you’re a local or just visiting Marbella.

Located in the heart of Elviria, La Scala is renowned for its elegant yet cosy ambience. Guests can dine indoors in a comfortable, air-conditioned setting or relax on the beautifully decorated terrace. The terrace, with its shaded seating, is a standout feature, offering the perfect spot to enjoy Marbella’s mild autumn climate.

The driving force behind La Scala’s success is Tibbi, the most extraordinary host you’ll ever meet. With an incredible ability to make everyone feel special, Tibbi ensures that every occasion is memorable. His attention to detail is unmatched, and his warm, welcoming nature makes every guest feel unique and cherished. His passion for hospitality and Italian cuisine, influenced by his Hungarian-Italian roots, shines through in every aspect of the dining experience, from the delightful dishes to the impeccable service. Whether it’s the rich flavours of homemade pasta or the artistry of stunning desserts, Tibbi’s touch is evident in each plate.

La Scala is part of the esteemed La Scala Group, which includes three other must-visit dining spots: Figaro in La Cala de Mijas, the newly refurbished La Pergola, and the brand-new Cyrano. Each restaurant offers a unique dining experience, ensuring there’s something for every palate. Whether you prefer the laid-back ambience of La Pergola or the sophisticated fusion flair of Cyrano, the La Scala Group promises a culinary journey worth exploring.

Open seven days a week, La Scala offers a diverse à la carte menu from 6:30 p.m. daily. Sundays are particularly special, featuring free-flowing prosecco from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. when you order a starter and main from the Sunday lunch menu. Live entertainment adds to the vibrant, festive atmosphere, making Sundays the perfect time to relax, dine, and indulge.

La Scala remains a top choice in Marbella for any occasion with a smart-casual dress code, ample parking, and a warm, welcoming ambience. Be sure to explore the other gems of the La Scala Group for a complete dining experience along the Costa del Sol.

To reserve your table, call 951 569 362.

Urb Real de Zaragoza 62, 29604 Elviria Marbella

Sponsored