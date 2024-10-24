By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 14:36 • 2 minutes read

Image: No-Mad / Shutterstock.com.

A decade ago, the term “woke” would have primarily referred to waking up, but its meaning has since evolved into a widely used political term, especially on social media and among politicians.

However, the definition of “woke” remains somewhat ambiguous, with interpretations varying across the political spectrum. To some, it’s a term of derision, while to others, it’s a mark of social consciousness. But what does “woke” mean to the British public today?

YouGov Study

According to a YouGov study that asked Britons to define the term in their own words, the results show no single agreed-upon definition. Still, several themes emerged.

The most common association, expressed by 15 per cent of respondents, linked “woke” with an “awareness of political and social issues,” while another 6 per cent defined it as reflecting “thoughtfulness and inclusiveness toward others, especially minorities.”

As one respondent put it, “being aware of social problems, particularly racism.”

Negative Interpretations

However, not all associations with the term are positive. About 10 per cent of Britons view “woke” as a label for those they consider “overly sensitive” or “offended by everything.”

A smaller group, around 5 per cent, described it in more pejorative terms like “rubbish” or “insanity.”

Other negative interpretations include viewing “woke” as representing unwanted “changes to traditional society” (2 per cent) or “minority views superseding the majority” (2 per cent). Additionally, 4 per cent explicitly identify the term as derogatory.

Neutral Stance

Some respondents took a more neutral stance, with 9 per cent equating “woke” to political correctness. However, this association was often tinged with negativity, as some felt it represented an extreme form of political correctness.

A few respondents held a more positive view, defining “woke” as being “politically correct and sensitive to showing respect to everyone,” though this perspective was less common.

Interestingly, 6 per cent of Britons still see “woke” in its original sense – referring simply to the past tense of “wake” – and 17 per cent admitted confusion or uncertainty about the term’s meaning.

Political Divides

The study also highlights the political and generational divides in understanding “woke.” Among 2024 Labour voters, the most common interpretations were that it means “awareness of social issues” (22 per cent), is a “derogatory term” (9 per cent), or reflects “thoughtfulness and inclusiveness” (9 per cent).

In contrast, Reform UK voters were more likely to associate it with “overly sensitive” individuals (17 per cent) or political correctness (13 per cent) in a negative light.

Generational Differences

Generational differences were also significant. Younger Britons (18-24 years old) were much more likely to define “woke” as being related to social awareness (33 per cent) and progressive values (16 per cent).

Older Britons, especially those over 65, were more likely to view it as synonymous with political correctness (12 per cent) or label it as “stupid” or “rubbish” (7 per cent).