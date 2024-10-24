By John Smith • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 18:14 • 1 minute read

An old concept with a modern image Credit: Biankicks flickr

If only Sting had been born in Sunderland, just 12.5 miles away from Wallsend, the famous Police song Message in a Bottle would have been the ideal title for this article.

Two young children threw two bottles into the sea

It’s all about two young children, Grace and Harry Liddle who decided in August 2023 that they would follow the example of thousands of young people over the years and they put their names and contact details for their mother, Christie Bowley in two sealed bottles.

These were then cast into the sea off Roker Pier in Sunderland and they waited hopefully for someone to confirm that their bottles had been found.

Many messages sent in this way simply end up in Davey Jones’ Locker but records show that in 2011, a bottle which had been consigned to the sea near Tyne and Wear was discovered in one piece after being washed up in Perth, Western Australia having travelled more than 9,000 miles (14,500 km).

Bottle one ended up in Denmark

The children were patient, not really expecting a result but to Harry’s delight, his mother received a communication from a gentleman in Denmark to say that he had found that bottle.

12-year-old Grace was pleased for her brother but disappointed for herself as month followed month with no news and she assumed that her bottle had simply met a watery end.

Bottle two made it as far as Sweden

All ended in smiles however when a message arrived via Facebook to say that her bottle had been found on a Swedish Island called Pino by a 72-year-old retired Professor who had been beach combing with his five-year-old grandson.

Grace won the race from a point of view of distance as her bottle had travelled around 550 miles (just under 900 km) and both siblings were delighted with the success of their experiment.

It is now suggested that they may consider a second launch with an eye on North America as a destination.