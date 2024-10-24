Casares left incommunicado

By Adam Woodward • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 23:58 • 1 minute read

Casares in the dark. Credit: Antonio Ciero Reina - Shutterstock

In the last week, Casares pueblo has seen some serious connectivity problems with its phone reception and Internet coverage.

What originally looked like it was going to be a matter of a few hours turned into a communications blackout for 48 hours. No one in the village could make or receive Internet phone calls for 2 days. And the reason, according to the operator of the network? An ‘incidence in the area.’

This is not the first time it has happened either. In October 2023, a similar occurrence took place in which many locals and businesses were left ‘incommunicado.’ Casares council has presented a claim on behalf of local business owners in the hope that the situation will be resolved as soon as possible.

The town hall has said that at the next plenary session, a motion will be put forward to demand that the network supplier make legal guarantees that this does not happen again, and they have also decided to elevate the situation to the Junta de Andalucía so to get regional governmental backing.

A problem that has also been echoed by the spokesman for Por Mi Pueblo, one of the most important political parties in the municipality, Antonio Muñoz Matías, assured that it is a reality that affects all residents: ‘The reception problems are harming both the town’s businesses and the elderly who, for example, go to the pharmacy with their cards and cannot withdraw their medicines’ because of the electronic communication breakdown.

The party blames a ‘lack of investment by the utility companies’ and urges the council to ‘not look the other way’ on this occasion.