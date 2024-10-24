Could nightclubs become a thing of the past?

By Letara Draghia • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 7:23 • 3 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay, tucaiuly

Over the past decade, European nightlife has seen a dramatic decline, with iconic clubs closing their doors across the continent. From the UK and Italy to one of the club capitals, Berlin, the once-thriving club scene is nothing like it used to be.

Rising rents, changing societal behaviours, and economic pressures are all contributing to the closing of clubs.

The UK’s clubbing decline

According to research by the Nighttime Industries Association (NTIA), the UK has lost 37 per cent of its clubs in just four years. That equates to approximately 10 venues closing every month, with industry experts warning that the UK could face the complete extinction of nightclubs by 2030.

A flash poll conducted by the NTIA revealed that seven out of ten businesses in the club industry are either barely breaking even or operating at a loss. While the rising cost of living has led to fewer people going out, the clubs that remain open are struggling to stay afloat due to increasing overheads, such as rent and alcohol duty.

Actress Vicky McClure, co-founder of the successful ‘Day Fever’ daytime events, suggested reinvention could be key. In an interview with Sky News, she explained, “I don’t think we’ve reinvented the wheel but I think what we’ve captured is something that everybody really wants.”

So far, her touring events have sold out, which McClure puts down to people having “very different lives, different shifts and with childcare.”

Berlin’s clubbing crisis

Once considered the world capital of techno clubbing, Berlin is also facing a clubbing crisis. Iconic venues like Watergate and Wilde Renate have announced upcoming closures, citing rising rents and reduced tourist numbers as the main reasons. Watergate’s founders noted that “the days when Berlin was flooded with club-loving visitors are over”.

Marcel Weber, chairman of the Berlin Club Commission, explained that young people who spent their influential years under pandemic restrictions never got to build a relationship with club culture.

However, Weber remains hopeful. He told DW that what Berlin is experiencing is more of a “transformation than a decline,” pointing to the rise of outdoor festivals and alternative venues like RSO Berlin. The city’s famous Love Parade, now rebranded as ‘Rave the Planet’, continues to attract global audiences, showing that Berlin’s club scene may be evolving rather than disappearing.

Italy’s vanishing nightclubs

Italy has also seen a significant decline in nightclubs, with a 52 per cent decrease in venues since the 1990s. Repubblica reported that over 2,100 nightclubs have closed in the past 14 years, replaced by banks, car parks and supermarkets. Demographic changes play a significant role in this decline, with Italy seeing a 46 per cent drop in its youth population between 1983 and 2006.

The cultural shift among younger generations has also contributed to the decline in clubbing. Unlike their predecessors (Generation X and Millennials), today’s youth (Generation Z) are more health-conscious and less inclined to spend nights partying in clubs. Streaming platforms like Spotify, combined with the rise of private parties and outdoor raves, have altered how young people experience music.

Max Pezzali, a well-known Italian singer, even dedicated an album to documenting the decline of nightclubs in Italy. Pezzali’s project, Abandoned Nightclubs, highlights the ruins of once-popular venues.

The future of European nightlife

The closure of nightclubs across Europe is not just a reflection of changing tastes or economic hardship. It shows a broader transformation in how young people interact with music, entertainment and social spaces. While some venues are adapting to this shift, others are closing their doors for good, unable to keep up with the rising costs and perhaps the times.

If the current trend continues, Europe’s once-thriving club culture may soon become a thing of the past. However, reinvention and adaptation might offer a glimmer of hope for the future of European nightlife.