Denia marine cleaning day

By Donna Williams • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 11:03 • 1 minute read

Marine Cleaning Day Credit: denia.es

During the ‘Sweeping Mares’ marine cleaning day in Denia on October 6, 317 kilograms of waste were gathered from the coast and waters.

The majority of the waste collected comprised organic waste, weighing 95 kilograms, followed by iron (81 kg), rubber (52 kg), plastic (48 kg), glass (22 kg), and paper and cardboard (19 kg).

This successful coastline cleaning was made possible by the participation of 311 individuals, including 48 divers responsible for underwater cleaning.

Nine boats were involved in the marine cleaning day

Additionally, nine boats were involved in collecting floating waste, while other volunteers walked along the coast to eliminate waste. The cleaning activities spanned from the second regatxo of Les Marines, around the Hotel Rosa, to the end of Les Rotes.

In recognition of their efforts, participants received cleaning materials, a #VolMar t-shirt (representing marine volunteering), and a granary made from recycled materials sourced from previous marine cleanups. Notably, the success of the marine cleaning day was also attributed to the collaboration of various companies, including Vigar, Industrias Aura, Bottles Recycling, the Balearia Foundation, Pavasal, Mundo Marino, Marina el Portet, and the Posit de Denia, which provided the facilities for the activity.

