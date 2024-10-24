Dinghies in distress in the English Channel

By Gemma Middleton • Updated: 24 Oct 2024 • 13:30 • 1 minute read

MIgrants risking their lives in dinghies to reach UK shores. (Photo: Shutterstock)

A French-based organisation has said that at least 10 overloaded boats have been in the English Channel for hours and stated that lives may be at risk, including children. The migrant support group, Utopia 56, posted on X that “At least ten overloaded boats are currently in danger in the English Channel. Since 2 am, the Calais team has received ten distress calls at sea, involving over 500 people. Our thanks go to the volunteers and emergency services on site, who are doing their utmost.”

Utopia 56 helps vulnerable people

Utopia 56 is a Paris-based organisation mobilising people to help those in vulnerable situations, including the homeless. On their X post, made earlier this morning, the organisation also shared screenshots that appeared to suggest seven occupants of one of the boats, containing 75 people, were children and the group suggested in the post that “there may be a problem with the engine.” Neither British nor French officials have confirmed the validity of the Utopia 56 social media post.

Second incident to happen this week in the English Channel

This is the second incident to occur in the channel this week. Yesterday three UK-bound migrants died when a small boat carrying 48 people sank. Two people aboard were found unconscious after being picked up by a rescue boat soon after 8 am on Wednesday. A third body was spotted by crew members on a ferry three hours later. The Minck, a rescue boat based in Calais, arrived on the scene within minutes of the boat getting into difficulty, The boat was only two miles from the beach at Sangatte, where it is believed the boat was launched from. 45 people were rescued and taken to a secure area of Calais port, with survivors treated for conditions including hypothermia.