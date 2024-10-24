Don’t miss Berja’s traditional autumn fair!

By Nina Cook • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 15:06 • 1 minute read

Berja’s streets will come alive with parades, markets, and concerts. | Credit: Wikipedia

The vibrant autumn season is upon us, and with it comes the much-anticipated Autumn Fair in the capital of La Alpujarra, Berja.

Known for its deep-rooted traditions and festive spirit, this year’s fair promises to be a wonderful celebration of the region’s culture, running from October 28 to November 1.

Berja’s five-day traditional fair

Berja’s Autumn Fair has something for everyone, with a packed programme of events designed to bring together the whole community. From lively parades and traditional music to exciting attractions, this fair is set to create a vibrant atmosphere for visitors of all ages. The historic town will host a variety of activities, including live concerts, cultural exhibitions, and artisan markets that showcase the best of local craftsmanship.

One of the standout events is the fair’s opening parade, which will fill the streets with colour and cheer, as the town welcomes both locals and visitors to join the festivities. Additionally, food lovers will have the chance to indulge in traditional Alpujarra cuisine, from hearty stews to sweet treats, offering an authentic taste of the region.

With a blend of history, entertainment, and community spirit, the Autumn Fair in Berja is a must-see event. Whether you’re exploring the markets or enjoying the live performances, this festive celebration is the perfect way to embrace the charm of the Alpujarra.

Find more Euro Weekly News