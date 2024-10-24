EU rubbish fee hikes hit Rincon de la Victoria

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 11:32
• 1 minute read
Rising Costs for Waste
Image: rincon de la Victoria town hall
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA is preparing to implement a new rubbish fee that will increase costs by €60 for households and €127 for businesses starting in 2025.
This change is part of a European directive aimed at promoting a circular economy—a system focused on reducing waste and reusing resources. Following a similar announcement from Vélez-Málaga, Rincón is moving forward with these necessary changes, which are being rolled out across Spain.
On October 23, the local council met to approve the new regulation, which requires municipalities to reflect the actual costs of waste management in their fees. This means that as expenses for collecting, transporting, and processing waste rise, so too do the fees for residents and businesses.
To help offset this financial impact, the town plans to lower property tax (IBI). Mayor Francisco Salado has called on the central government to offer support, stating that residents shouldn’t bear this burden alone.
Additionally, the town is ramping up its recycling awareness campaigns. Better recycling can reduce waste costs, aligning with the goals of the circular economy by encouraging residents to minimise waste. However, opposition parties, including PSOE and Vox, are raising concerns about how these fee hikes will affect families.
As Rincón de la Victoria prepares for these changes, the council is committed to balancing sustainability with community needs amid rising costs felt across Spain.
For more Axarquia news, articles and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.