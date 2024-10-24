EU rubbish fee hikes hit Rincon de la Victoria

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 11:32 • 1 minute read

Rising Costs for Waste Image: rincon de la Victoria town hall

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA is preparing to implement a new rubbish fee that will increase costs by €60 for households and €127 for businesses starting in 2025.

Impact of EU Circular Economy Directive on Waste Management

This change is part of a European directive aimed at promoting a circular economy—a system focused on reducing waste and reusing resources. Following a similar announcement from Vélez-Málaga, Rincón is moving forward with these necessary changes, which are being rolled out across Spain.

How the New Fees Will Affect Households and Businesses

On October 23, the local council met to approve the new regulation, which requires municipalities to reflect the actual costs of waste management in their fees. This means that as expenses for collecting, transporting, and processing waste rise, so too do the fees for residents and businesses.

To help offset this financial impact, the town plans to lower property tax (IBI). Mayor Francisco Salado has called on the central government to offer support, stating that residents shouldn’t bear this burden alone.

Recycling Awareness Campaigns to Help Reduce Waste Costs

Additionally, the town is ramping up its recycling awareness campaigns. Better recycling can reduce waste costs, aligning with the goals of the circular economy by encouraging residents to minimise waste. However, opposition parties, including PSOE and Vox, are raising concerns about how these fee hikes will affect families.

As Rincón de la Victoria prepares for these changes, the council is committed to balancing sustainability with community needs amid rising costs felt across Spain.

