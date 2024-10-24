By Donna Williams • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 22:15 • 1 minute read

Flamenco Show Credit: lalfas.es

The Lions Club of l’Alfas del Pi, in collaboration with the Departments of Culture and International Residents, is bringing flamenco to the town.

Together, they have arranged a spectacular flamenco show by the renowned Juan Carlos Avecilla dance company. This event celebrates flamenco artistry and demonstrates solidarity, as it aims to raise funds for various social projects.

Juan Carlos Avecilla, a distinguished dancer from Madrid, is a true star in the world of Spanish Dance and Flamenco. His illustrious career is adorned with numerous awards and accolades, including the National Ballet of Spain Award 2016 and the first Flamenco Dance Award of the Almería Flamenco Festival 2017.

His show ‘Creencias’ has also been recognised with three nominations for the prestigious Max Awards 2020, a testament to his unparalleled talent and dedication.

The Lions Club l’Alfas del Pi recently celebrated its 40th anniversary

The Lions Club of l’Alfas del Pi, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, is dedicated to supporting local social projects and participating in international solidarity campaigns. This event exemplifies their commitment to making a positive impact within the community.

The show will take place on Saturday November 2, at 8.00pm in the House of Culture’s auditorium. A donation of €20 has been suggested to attend this extraordinary show, and all proceeds will contribute to important social causes.

To secure your reservation, email lionsclubalfazdelpi@hotmail.com.

