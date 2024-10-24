Four Day Celebration for Halloween

By Donna Williams •
Get ready for four days of exciting Halloween celebrations in El Campello.
From October 31 to November 3, the central Municipal Park will come alive with music, food, a vintage market, entertainment, and a thrilling Halloween party. This annual event has been gaining popularity year after year, attracting not only local visitors but also people from across the rest of the province, mainly the capital.
The Councilor for Festivities and Traditions, Marisa Navarro, has announced an impressive lineup of activities for this year’s celebration. The festivities will kick off on Thursday October 31, and continue until Sunday November 3. Expect live and canned music, a variety of food stalls, a vintage market, entertaining activities for children, and, of course, the grand Halloween party.
The action begins on October 31 at 5.00pm and goes on until midnight, with a fun costume party a key highlight. On Friday, November 1, the schedule runs from 12.00pm to midnight, followed by the same hours on November 2. Finally, on Sunday November 3, the celebration will take place from 12.00pm to 5.00pm.
The event will also showcase “foodtrucks” stalls due to their previous success and a surprise musical performance that is soon to be revealed!
