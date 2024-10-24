By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 7:48 • 1 minute read

Image: Hans Theessink / Facebook.

On October 26, Son Bauló will host a special performance by Hans Theessink, renowned for his masterful acoustic blues.

Theessink, one of Europe’s leading acoustic guitarists, has enjoyed a long and celebrated career in blues and roots music.

Since the 1960s, he has played over 7,000 concerts and produced numerous acclaimed albums, establishing himself as a major figure in the genre.

Known for his authentic country and folk-blues sound, Theessink stays true to the original traditions of blues music. His simple yet powerful chord progressions and natural groove captivate audiences.

Theessink’s skill has earned praise from icons like Bo Diddley, who called him “one hell of a guitarist.”

Though widely celebrated in Europe, Theessink’s talent has also gained recognition in the United States. He has performed at prestigious American events like the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and the Chicago Blues Festival.

Blues Music Award

His album Lifeline features a collaboration with blues legend Charles Brown, and in 2009, he became the first European to be nominated for the Blues Music Awards for Best Acoustic Album.

In Austria, he has been honoured with the Amadeus Austrian Music Award and the City of Vienna’s recognition for his contributions to music.

Son Bauló is located at Camí de Son Bauló, Lloret de Vistalegre, Mallorca. For more information, or to book tickets, call (+34) 971 524 206 or email son-baulo@son-baulo.com.