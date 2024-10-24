Ibizan chef arrested: “I was having a bad day.”

By Gemma Middleton • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 17:44 • 2 minutes read

An Ibizan chef loses the plot and attacks a customer that complained. (Photo: Freepik)

We’ve all had our off days. It happens to the best of us under stressful situations, but this Spanish chef took that to the extreme when he launched an attack on a German tourist who complained about the meal he had been served.

“I was having a bad day!” claims Ibizan chef

Ibiza, a Balearic island on the western coast of Spain, is in shock today after hearing that a well-known chef from a very prestigious restaurant in Santa Eulalia, has been arrested and charged after attacking and “seriously injuring” a holidaymaker. The Spanish chef, who is 37 years old, has not been named, but he claimed in his defence to the police that he was “having a bad day.” The incident occurred after the 72-year-old German tourist complained to staff that he had been served the wrong dish and the food was of ‘bad taste.’

The chef started shouting and pushed the 72-year-old customer off his chair

A spokesman for the Civil Guard in Mallorca said: “Officers have arrested a chef at a restaurant in Santa Eulalia in Ibiza for a serious assault on a client who was eating there. The victim of the assault was enjoying a meal at a well-known restaurant with his partner and some friends. He informed the waiting staff the meal he was served was not the one he had ordered and the food was off. After the message was passed onto the kitchen, the chef approached the table where the 72-year-old German man was eating and started shouting and being very aggressive. Once he reached the client he pushed him hard and made him fall to the floor where he hit the back of a chair, suffering a blow to his back and neck.”

The German tourist needed an operation for blood clots after the attack

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the end of the suffering for the customer. The spokesman added: “While he was on the floor, the alleged aggressor threw the plate of food on the floor right by the client whilst continuing to shout and insult him. The victim and his friends and partner left the premises and went to the nearest local health centre where he was told he had only minor bruising. A few days later, when he still felt poorly, he decided to go back and was rapidly transferred to Son Espases Hospital in Palma for an operation, as he had two blood clots in his chest which were making it difficult for him to breathe.”

The Ibizan chef is now in custody and awaiting a trial date, where he will face a charge of ‘seriously wounding’ along with other charges relating to causing bodily harm.