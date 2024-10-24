Mojácar earns ‘Commitment to Tourism Quality’ seal

By Nina Cook • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 21:51 • 1 minute read

An American tourist having fun with the iconic "Mojaquera" in Mojácar. | Credit: Nina Cook

Mojácar, one of Almería’s most picturesque and popular destinations, has once again been recognised for its dedication to excellence in tourism.

The town has earned the prestigious ‘Compromiso de Calidad Turística’ (Commitment to Tourism Quality) seal, highlighting its ongoing efforts to offer top-tier services to visitors while preserving its unique charm and maintaining high standards.

Mojácar’s appeal recognised by the Spanish government

This recognition is part of the Spanish government’s comprehensive initiative to ensure that tourism hubs meet rigorous standards in customer service, hospitality, and infrastructure. Mojacar’s achievement reinforces its status as a must-visit destination on the Andalusian coast, known for its blend of Moorish architecture, stunning beaches, and vibrant cultural scene (not to mention being the supposed birth place of Walt Disney).

Local businesses, from hotels to restaurants, as well as municipal services, have played a key role in securing this honour, ensuring that tourists can enjoy an exceptional and highly recommendable experience. The award reflects the town’s commitment to continuous improvement, with a strong focus on sustainable tourism that respects both the environment and local traditions.

Whether you’re exploring its historic streets, relaxing on the beach, or enjoying local cuisine, Mojacar’s dedication to quality ensures that every visit is memorable. With this new official “seal of approval”, the town further solidifies its place as one of Spain’s top travel destinations.

