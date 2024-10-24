Moors and Christians Conclusion: Calpe

By Donna Williams • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 10:37 • 1 minute read

Moors and Christians Parade Credit: FB: Calpe

The epic battle between the Moors and Christians is celebrated across Costa Blanca North, and Calpe is no exception.

The great fight included a battle at sea in which both sides were pitted against each other in order to take control of the town. For those who are unaware, this reenactment represents a story that occurred 279 years ago when Saracen pirates arrived on the beach.

Here, in Calpe, the battle started on the sand of the Arenal-Bol beach, and those who came to watch were treated to a disembarkation. This led to simulated fighting in the municipality between the opposing sides. October 19 was then dedicated to a fantastic parade, and the costumes and effort that go into pulling it all together never cease to impress.

Moors and Christians came to a close with Mass

A subsequent battle was held on October 21, which is arguably considered the most significant of the festivities as it represents the moment in which the Christians managed to secure the town. The Dance of the Christian Captain followed this, bringing the less solemn aspect of the festivities to a close.

The Moors and Christians’ traditional rites then continued until the finale, which took place on October 23. This included a procession through the streets of the Old Town and a Mass for the dead held at the Virgen de las Nieves Parish.

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.