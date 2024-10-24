News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 10:20 • 3 minutes read

Cartagena connects to West Africa Image: Facebook/ José María Molina García-Pardo

Global Gateway

THE Port of Cartagena has launched a new trade route to West Africa, offering a major boost to local exporters and businesses in the logistics sector. Departing every Saturday, this route connects Cartagena to key markets like Morocco, Senegal, and Ghana, opening new opportunities for companies across the region.

This new route comes at a crucial time, as businesses in the area are dealing with the global impact of conflicts and market shifts. By expanding export options, this new route will help stabilise local economies, providing a lifeline for the agricultural and industrial sectors.

For the Cartagena area, the benefits are clear: increased international exposure, more jobs, and a stronger local economy. It’s not just about shipping products; it’s about positioning the region as a key player in the global market. The Port Authority’s investment signals confidence in the region’s future, encouraging companies to think beyond borders and explore new markets.

Major investment

THE regional government has allocated over €3.8 million for significant improvements to the RM-313 road in Torre Pacheco. This project, the largest investment of 2024, aims to enhance both the road surface and drainage, benefiting more than 1.8 million users annually.

During a recent visit to the construction site, Jorge García Montoro, the regional Minister of Development, and Torre Pacheco’s Mayor, Pedro A. Roca Tornel, noted that the work is currently 30 per cent complete and expected to finish within a year.

Key upgrades include a 610 per cent increase in drainage capacity, and the use of recycled materials to improve sustainability and reduce carbon emissions. New drainage systems and a canal will help manage heavy rainfall and prevent flooding, safeguarding surrounding properties.

Additionally, the project includes resurfacing three road junctions and upgrading signage to ensure safer travel through this vital connection to Roldán, Balsicas, and San Javier. With these enhancements, local residents can look forward to improved road conditions and better flood management.

Murcia Connects

MURCIA is moving forward with plans to extend the Vía Verde, a greenway that will connect the southern districts with Los Dolores, Alquerías, and Zeneta. The Local Council has opened the bidding process for the project, with a budget of over €1.5 million. This 18-kilometre route will link the southern districts to the Carmen station, connecting the countryside to the Segura River.

The project includes new intersections, public seating, and street lighting to improve safety. The abandoned Torreagüera station will also be restored for social or cultural activities. Other improvements include stabilising slopes in Los Ramos to prevent landslides and flooding. Construction is set to take eight months, and companies have until October 24 to submit their bids.

Cine Central Reborn

THE dream of transforming Cartagena‘s historic Cine Central into a cultural hub is finally on track, thanks to a €5.6 million investment from the regional government. After eight years of discussions and delays, the financial backing allows for the long-awaited renovation of the century-old building in Plaza de la Merced, which has been empty for years.

The project, led by architects Pedro Pitarch and Manuel Burgos de Andrés, was initially chosen in a 2020 competition among 29 proposals. The funds will now enable the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth, and Sports to begin construction and restore the building’s iconic façade, which faces both the lake and Calle Don Roque Street.

The project aims to rejuvenate the local arts scene, improving community engagement alongside nearby attractions like the Regional Museum of Modern Art (Muram) and the Palacio de Aguirre. As the Cine Central prepares to reclaim its role as a cultural cornerstone, residents are eager to see what the future holds for this beloved landmark.

Invasive species spotted

CALASPARRA is facing an environmental threat with the discovery of zebra mussels, an invasive species from the Black and Caspian Seas, in the Segura River. Technicians from the Southeast Naturalists Association (ANSE) identified these harmful molluscs during an aquatic invertebrate survey for the European project Fluviatilis.

Zebra mussels (Dreissena polymorpha) are known for their triangular shells and can significantly harm local ecosystems by competing with native aquatic species for food and habitat. First detected in the Segura River basin in 2019, they have since spread to other areas, including the Cenajo Reservoir.

These mussels reproduce rapidly, producing up to a million eggs per year, and can form dense colonies that clog water pipes and disrupt recreational activities, which could hurt local tourism and much more. As zebra mussels continue to spread, local authorities are urging residents to be vigilant and report any sightings to help protect the region’s waterways.

For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here