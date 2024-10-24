By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 9:14 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

Orihuela’s Councillor for Health, Irene Celdrán, has announced that the Health Fair will take place on October 25 and 26 at the La Lonja Auditorium.

This two-day event will feature various activities organised by participating associations and groups.

Attendees can receive advice on celiac disease, undergo capillary blood glucose tests, and have their blood pressure measured.

Healthy Habits

There will also be information sessions focused on healthy habits to improve diabetes management and prevent type 2 diabetes, as well as HIV/AIDS prevention resources, including the distribution of preventive materials like condoms.

Additionally, visitors can engage in a sensory activity titled “The B Side of Immigration” and experience glasses that simulate impaired vision. The fair will also host “Science for All” activities, voluntary breathalyser and drug detection tests, balance tests, and memory assessments as pre-diagnostic tools.

Vaccination Points

This year’s event will prominently feature COVID and flu vaccination points. Participants are required to present a health card for vaccinations.

Other resources available will include a table dedicated to controlling cardiovascular risk factors, a smoking cessation support table, and workshops on first aid and CPR.