Puzzle Solutions Edition 2051

By Eugenia • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 10:47 • 1 minute read

Crosswords 2051

WORD SPIRAL

1 Drug; 2 Gold; 3 Data; 4 Arch; 5 Heed; 6 Door; 7 Room; 8 Mars; 9 Sett; 10 Town; 11 Need; 12 Dial; 13 Loom; 14 Moth; 15 Hail; 16 Lent. MONTANA

QUICK QUIZ

1 James Clavell; 2 Suriname; 3 Jihad; 4 John Steinbeck; 5 Graham Greene; 6 Pelvis; 7 Hemp; 8 Portmeirion; 9 Edgar Allan Poe; 10 Kevin Costner.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Airing; 4 Either; 9 Rousing chorus; 10 Everest; 11 Robin; 12 Steps; 14 Stair; 18 Lower; 19 Subject; 21 Steering wheel; 22 Relays; 23 Usages.

Down: 1 Agreed; 2 Roulette wheel; 3 Naive; 5 Inherit; 6 Hard-boiled egg; 7 Rising; 8 Agate; 13 Portray; 15 Closer; 16 Using; 17 Stills; 20 Bowls.

QUICK

Across: 1 Stabs; 6 Swipe; 9 Riposte; 10 Enter; 11 Elite; 12 Drawl; 13 Denotes; 15 Sob; 17 Amen; 18 Triple; 19 Acrid; 20 Needle; 22 Dole; 24 Tar; 25 Benefit; 26 Lunar; 27 Minim; 28 Saute; 29 Decorum; 30 Nylon; 31 Means.

Down: 2 Tandem; 3 Breton; 4 Sir; 5 Soars; 6 Steward; 7 Well; 8 Patrol; 12 Deuce; 13 Daunt; 14 Never; 15 Spoof; 16 Beget; 18 Tiger; 19 Albumen; 21 Easily; 22 Defame; 23 Listen; 25 Bacon; 26 Lido; 28 Sum.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Coser, 4 Unused, 9 Ruidoso, 10 Beers, 11 Talk, 12 Tiritar, 13 Qué, 14 EE UU, 16 Once, 18 Con, 20 En metro, 21 Obra, 24 Ruler, 25 Naughty, 26 Pieces, 27 Besar.

Down: 1 Curita, 2 Skill, 3 Root, 5 Nubarrón, 6 Sceptic, 7 Desire, 8 Corte, 13 Quitarse, 15 Esmalte, 17 Tear up, 18 Coins, 19 Lawyer, 22 Buhos, 23 Dumb.

NONAGRAM

bide, bike, bode, dike, doge, duke, gibe, oboe, biked, bodge, bogie, booed, budge, debug, dogie, geoid, gibed, guide, boogie, booked, bookie, budgie, goodie, boogied, GUIDEBOOK.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE