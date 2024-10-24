 Puzzle Solutions Edition 2051
Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2051

By Eugenia • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 10:47 • 1 minute read

Crosswords 2051

Crosswords 2051

WORD SPIRAL

1 Drug; 2 Gold; 3 Data; 4 Arch; 5 Heed; 6 Door; 7 Room; 8 Mars; 9 Sett; 10 Town; 11 Need; 12 Dial; 13 Loom; 14 Moth; 15 Hail; 16 Lent. MONTANA

QUICK QUIZ

1 James Clavell; 2 Suriname; 3 Jihad; 4 John Steinbeck; 5 Graham Greene; 6 Pelvis; 7 Hemp; 8 Portmeirion; 9 Edgar Allan Poe; 10 Kevin Costner.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Airing; 4 Either; 9 Rousing chorus; 10 Everest; 11 Robin; 12 Steps; 14 Stair; 18 Lower; 19 Subject; 21 Steering wheel; 22 Relays; 23 Usages.
Down: 1 Agreed; 2 Roulette wheel; 3 Naive; 5 Inherit; 6 Hard-boiled egg; 7 Rising; 8 Agate; 13 Portray; 15 Closer; 16 Using; 17 Stills; 20 Bowls.

QUICK

Across: 1 Stabs; 6 Swipe; 9 Riposte; 10 Enter; 11 Elite; 12 Drawl; 13 Denotes; 15 Sob; 17 Amen; 18 Triple; 19 Acrid; 20 Needle; 22 Dole; 24 Tar; 25 Benefit; 26 Lunar; 27 Minim; 28 Saute; 29 Decorum; 30 Nylon; 31 Means.
Down: 2 Tandem; 3 Breton; 4 Sir; 5 Soars; 6 Steward; 7 Well; 8 Patrol; 12 Deuce; 13 Daunt; 14 Never; 15 Spoof; 16 Beget; 18 Tiger; 19 Albumen; 21 Easily; 22 Defame; 23 Listen; 25 Bacon; 26 Lido; 28 Sum.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Coser, 4 Unused, 9 Ruidoso, 10 Beers, 11 Talk, 12 Tiritar, 13 Qué, 14 EE UU, 16 Once, 18 Con, 20 En metro, 21 Obra, 24 Ruler, 25 Naughty, 26 Pieces, 27 Besar.
Down: 1 Curita, 2 Skill, 3 Root, 5 Nubarrón, 6 Sceptic, 7 Desire, 8 Corte, 13 Quitarse, 15 Esmalte, 17 Tear up, 18 Coins, 19 Lawyer, 22 Buhos, 23 Dumb.

NONAGRAM

bide, bike, bode, dike, doge, duke, gibe, oboe, biked, bodge, bogie, booed, budge, debug, dogie, geoid, gibed, guide, boogie, booked, bookie, budgie, goodie, boogied, GUIDEBOOK.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2051
Easy Sudoku 2051

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2051
Hard Sudoku 2051

GOGEN

Goggen 2051
Goggen 2051

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2051
Alphamuddle 2051
Tags: ,
Author badge placeholder
Written by

Eugenia

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading