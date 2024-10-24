RIP Geoff Rose: HELP Benidorm

By Donna Williams • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 13:18 • 1 minute read

Geoff Rose Credit: HELP Benidorm

It is with great sadness that HELP Benidorm announce the passing of Geoff Rose, a loyal volunteer and dear friend of the charity.

Geoff joined the organisation back in 2007 and was totally committed to doing all he could for those he came into contact with. He had a knack of seeing the good in people and became the backbone of the charity for many years.

During his time there, he was productive in setting up an Inter Cambio Group, bringing like-minded people together to learn from one another. This group forged many long-lasting friendships, enjoyed socialising, and created memories to cherish. Geoff’s main role was Treasurer, which he excelled at, ensuring everything he did was for the good of the charity.

Geoff Rose, well respected and admired, sadly missed

His wife, Ann, fondly describes him as a force of nature, charging through life and getting things done. He was always one to raise his head above the parapet and never afraid to let his voice be heard. This is how she would like him to be remembered, and those who knew him wholeheartedly agreed with this sentiment. He was very well respected and admired by all of his friends and colleagues and, without a doubt, will be very sadly missed.

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.