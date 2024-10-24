By Letara Draghia • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 10:24 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay, viarami

Ryanair’s recent announcement to stop paper boarding passes by May 2025 has drawn sharp criticism from consumer rights group FACUA.

The low-cost airline’s shift to a digital-only system has raised concerns about its legality and the potential impact on vulnerable passengers. FACUA claims the plan is a violation of current regulations, leading to possible legal disputes.

Ryanair’s digitalisation plans: Greener skies or a red flag?

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has proposed the airline’s plan to move towards mobile-only boarding passes as part of a streamlining strategy. According to In Spain News, currently, 60 per cent of Ryanair passengers use the airline’s website or mobile app. O’Leary aims for this figure to rise to 80 per cent soon.

“Our goal is to abolish the check-in desks at the airport, just as we have done with the baggage counters. From now on, everything will be done via the app, which will make the process completely digital, and we will no longer work with paper,” he says.

The shift, which is set to be complete by mid-2025, is promoted as a step towards improving the passenger experience. However, consumer watchdog FACUA sees this differently, suggesting that the real motive behind this decision is to cut costs, reducing the need for airport staff and eliminating printing expenses.

Ryanair’s policies have long been a topic of debate, with both positive and negative press surrounding its business practises. On the one hand, the airline has been applauded for its efforts to adopt greener technologies, including its pledge to work towards reducing carbon emissions.

On the other hand, the airline has faced numerous legal challenges over consumer rights issues. In a recent case, Ryanair was defeated in court over its controversial baggage policies, a topic that has frequently placed the airline in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Ryanair to scrap paper boarding passes: The impact on travellers

As reported by In Spain News, FACUA’s primary concern with the new boarding pass policy is its potential impact on vulnerable passengers. FACUA believes that moving to a digital-only system could disproportionately affect groups such as older travellers, passengers with disabilities, and those without access to smartphones.

Additionally, Ryanair’s existing practise of charging passengers for paper boarding passes at airports has already been controversial. FACUA is now calling for the airline to not only retain the option of issuing paper passes but also ensure this service is provided free of charge, regardless of fare type.

Ryanair’s plan to phase out paper boarding passes could face significant legal challenges. Similar cases in the past have seen rulings against airlines charging passengers for essential travel documents.

Despite these concerns, Ryanair continues to advise passengers to check in early and use their digital systems. The airline has emphasised the importance of pre-check-in processes to avoid any disruptions, especially during high-traffic periods. Last week, passengers were warned to prepare for changes in the airline’s operations, particularly with a website closure for maintenance.

This isn’t the first time Ryanair has faced controversy over its operational policies. In addition to the court battles surrounding its baggage fees, the airline has introduced various measures, such as charging for hand luggage and requiring payment for seat selection. These policies have often been met with criticism from both passengers and consumer rights groups.

While the airline’s commitment to modernisation and sustainability has been praised, its controversial policies around passenger fees and now digital-only boarding passes have left many questioning whether the company is placing profits over customer needs.