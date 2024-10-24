By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 15:05 • 1 minute read

Image: Dunedin Airport / Facebook.

Dunedin Airport in New Zealand has recently gained viral attention for its quirky approach to managing emotional farewells, introducing a three-minute limit on goodbye hugs in its drop-off area.

This initiative aims to prevent prolonged farewells from causing traffic congestion.

Maximum Hug Time

Signs placed outside the terminal read, “Max hug time three minutes,” and suggest that travellers wanting longer goodbyes should relocate to the airport’s car park, where they can enjoy a generous 15 minutes for farewells.

While some on social media have criticised the policy as “inhumane,” airport CEO Dan De Bono remains firm in his stance, stating that the change has been met with mixed reactions.

Flow of Traffic

De Bono explained that the time limit was implemented to ensure the flow of traffic remains smooth and to remind passengers that the drop-off zone is meant for quick goodbyes. He added that by keeping things moving, more people can enjoy their hugs without delays. He noted that the airport has seen “interesting things” over the years, hinting at the need for such a guideline.

This humorous policy contrasts with stricter measures at other airports, where drivers may face fines or wheel clamping for lingering in drop-off areas.

Quick Farewell

In Dunedin, a modest terminal serving a city of around 135,000 people on New Zealand’s South Island, the emphasis is on a lighthearted approach. De Bono mentioned that three minutes is sufficient for a quick farewell and likened the time limit to a friendly nudge to keep things moving.

Interestingly, he noted that a hug lasting about 20 seconds is adequate to release oxytocin and serotonin, hormones associated with well-being, while longer hugs can become “really awkward.”

Hug Police

Despite the light-hearted nature of the policy, De Bono assured travellers that there wouldn’t be any “hug police” enforcing the rules.

The airport’s new policy has sparked media interest in New Zealand, with local outlets highlighting the global attention it has received.

Rova radio even poked fun at news anchors struggling to pronounce “Dunedin,” with one presenter mistakenly calling it “Dun-din” instead of the correct pronunciation, “Dun-ee-den.”