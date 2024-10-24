Solidarity March for Breast Cancer Awareness

By Donna Williams • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 19:47 • 1 minute read

Solidarity March Credit: Benidorm.org

On October 20, more than 6,000 individuals came together to participate in the Solidarity March organised by the Self-Help Groups for Women with breast and gynaecological cancer, Anemona Marina Baixa.

The march, spanning a distance of approximately eight kilometres, commenced from the Old Town, and passed through the Paseo Maritimo de Poniente and Tamarindos, with the Plaza de SS MM Los Reyes de España serving as both the starting point and the destination.

Among the prominent figures leading the march were the town’s mayor, Toni Perez, and the president of Anemona, Maria Botella. Additionally, the mayor of Equality, Angela Zaragozi, and several members of the Municipal Corporation also participated in the march.

Notably, the queens of the Patron Saint Festivities, accompanied by their courts of honour, as well as the president of the Commission, Maria Dolores Cano, and the president of the Associacio de Penyes, Jaime Cortes, were all actively involved.

The enthusiastic participation of a large crowd, including individuals who either joined the march or extended their support, added to the vibrant atmosphere.

The mayor of Benidorm emphasised the significance of this collective effort in providing anonymous and solid support to Anemona, facilitating a sense of solidarity to aid those affected by the disease and their families in confronting the challenges with greater prospects of success.

For further information on Anemona Marina Baixa, visit their website.

