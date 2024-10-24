By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 25 Oct 2024 • 19:36 • 3 minutes read

The Parador Hotel in Jaén is one of the most spectacular in Spain Credit: Shutterstock:tocar

The Parador Hotel chain is one of the most renowned hospitality networks in the country, providing unique accommodation experiences in historic castles, palaces, monasteries, and convents.

In every country, there’s always that one hotel chain that stands above the rest—where you don’t just stay, but indulge. It’s the kind of place you reserve for special moments, when the occasion calls for something truly memorable. Spain is no exception, with its abundance of luxurious hotel brands that promise grandeur and comfort. But among them, one stands apart: the Parador Hotels, where history and luxury blend seamlessly. Each Parador offers a captivating charm, set in breathtaking locations that feel like stepping into the past. These aren’t just hotels—they’re gateways to Spain’s rich cultural heritage.

Parador Hotel chain dates back to 1910 and now has 96 across the country

The history of the Parador Hotel chain dates back to 1910 when Spain’s government of the time decided to create the first hotel network in the country for hikers and travellers. Spain- at that time – wanted to improve its international renown and to establish a niche market that other entrepreneurs perhaps hadn’t yet got their hands on. Parador sites were therefore carefully selected in accordance with clear criteria: attractive for tourists, cultural and artistic beauty and significant buildings or landmarks. The very first Parador hotel was actually not constructed until 1926 under the orders of King Alfonso XIII who had personally selected, what he considered to be, the ideal location for the debut launch. Sierra de Gredos between Madrid and Ávila was the chosen beauty spot and was soon to become the first Parador Hotel – The Tourists’ Parador de Gredos – officially opened in 1928.

From castles, to highway hostels – Parador Hotels charm in one-off buildings

From this first gem to the last, the Paradors have continued to maintain singularity. Since the original Parador de Gredos was established, Spain elaborated on its original idea to consider killing two birds with one stone. Why not establish a hotel network across the country which coincided with the preservation of many historical and artistic monuments nationwide. The National Tourist Board began to develop the Network of tourist Paradors in the least expected places – castles, palaces and even highway hostels. These were converted into Parador Hotels in order to return a certain prestige to places that might otherwise fade into disrepair. These sites, often of historical or cultural significance, have been carefully restored and renovated, preserving their original features and charm to offer visitors a unique stay. This may explain the renowned reputation of Parador hotels today, which are often located in distinctive and sometimes unusual settings, housed in various types of buildings.

Almost a century later, the Parador Hotel network has become renowned nationally and internationally for its exemplary importance and quality. They offer highest level service, laying the blueprint for attention to detail and often at a reasonable price. Paradors also take great care with their gastronomical detail. As they are buildings of historical, artistic or cultural value (or all three), they tend to preserve the local cuisine of the area, adding to the culturally immersive experience, which is promised and delivered. They are renowned for having some of the top culinary professionals across Spain who combine traditional dishes with a touch of avant-garde.

96 Parador Hotels across Spain and counting

The Paradors are certainly worth a visit if not once, twice or three times in your lifetime. They restore places that would have slipped into the abyss of time, converting monasteries, fortresses, castles, convents and palaces into comfortable suites and stays. Each hotel is individual with its own completely distinct design. Today, there are 96 Parador hotels in the network, with some of the favourites including:

Parador de Santiago de Compostela, Galicia

Parador de Granada, Parador de Málaga de Gibralfaro and the Parador de Jaén, Andalucía

Parador de Caceres in Extremadura.

The beauty of Paradors lies in their ability to cater to all tastes and budgets, each exuding a unique charm that creates a lasting impression.

