By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 17:27 • 1 minute read

Image: Zigmunds Dizgalvis / Shutterstock.com.

A leading consulting firm specialising in tourism, Brainstrust, has released its latest report from the Tourism Barometer.

The report forecasts record-breaking figures for Spain’s international visitors and spending in 2024.

Among Spain’s key regions, the Balearic Islands, particularly Mallorca, stand out as major contributors to this surge.

Tourism Growth

The firm predicts over 91 million tourists and around €125 billion in spending next year, with further growth anticipated in the coming years.

By 2040, Spain is expected to welcome 115 million international visitors, potentially surpassing France as the world’s leading tourist destination.

Vital Role

Tourism plays an especially vital role in the economies of the Balearic Islands.

In Mallorca, the tourism sector is already a significant economic driver, and this influence is set to expand further. The islands are focusing not only on increasing visitor numbers but also on promoting high-quality tourism.