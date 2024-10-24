By Letara Draghia • Updated: 24 Oct 2024 • 20:14 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay, aholyman

From 1 January, 2025, Sweden is expected to introduce the European Union’s updated Blue Card Directive. The Blue Card could pave the way for skilled workers to access high-paying jobs in industries such as technology, engineering and healthcare.

The EU Blue Card is designed to attract highly skilled professionals from all over the world, but Indian workers often stand out due to their strong expertise in IT, engineering and healthcare – fields that are in high demand.

This move is seen as part of Sweden’s strategy to enhance its competitiveness and attract highly skilled workers.

What is the EU Blue Card?

The EU Blue Card, which grants both work and residency permits to non-EU nationals, is designed to help fill skill shortages across various industries. In a report by Business Standard, Sweden’s Migration Minister Johan Andersson stated, “Sweden must be an attractive country for highly qualified workers. Employers in these sectors need to know they can get the right talent on time.”

According to Eurostat, Sweden saw a 23 per cent increase in job vacancies in 2023, particularly in sectors like IT and engineering. Competitive salaries and the simplified visa process are major draws for international talent.

Why Sweden is a popular destination for Indian professionals

Sweden is already home to a large Indian expatriate community, with many working in highly skilled jobs. Indian professionals in IT, engineering and healthcare have long been drawn to Sweden for its high salaries and favourable work-life balance.

According to Lokesh Nigam, co-founder and director of Kognoz, the introduction of the updated Blue Card could further enhance job prospects for Indian workers in these fields. Nigam told Business Standard, “Sectors such as IT, engineering, healthcare, and finance are likely to benefit, given the persistent demand for skilled workers.”

Sweden is increasingly becoming a hotspot for innovation, recently ranking as one of the top countries in Europe for AI startups, which further boosts its attractiveness to skilled workers.

Besides high salaries, especially in areas like IT and engineering, Sweden offers strong social benefits, a family-friendly environment, and access to a broader range of job opportunities within the EU. According to the US News & World Report’s 2024 Best Countries ranking, Sweden was ranked second. Quality of life, income equality, political stability, safety, and a well-developed healthcare system were all the reasons cited for its high ranking.

Despite these advantages, moving to Sweden is not a walk in the park. High living costs and the necessity to learn Swedish for better career advancement are often hurdles for Indian professionals.

According to Numbeo, the cost of living in Sweden is significantly higher than in India, with rent prices almost a staggering three times higher. For instance, a family of four in Sweden faces estimated monthly costs of €2,900 without rent, while a single person’s monthly expenses reach about €800. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre averages €770, while the average monthly salary after tax is €2,340.

Indian communities in Sweden

While Sweden remains an attractive destination for many Indian professionals, recent trends show a growing number of Indians leaving the country. Business Standard reported that in the first half of 2024, 2,837 Indians departed Sweden, marking a 171 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous year. However, the country still ranks as a top destination for Indian workers in Europe, second only to Ukraine in terms of new arrivals.

Interestingly, Sweden has also introduced incentives for migrants to leave, offering money to those willing to return to their home countries, reflecting a complex and unsettling landscape for foreign workers.

What are your thoughts on Sweden’s new Blue Card? Please share your experiences or comments below.