The best insurance for expats in Spain comes from Generali

By EWN • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 12:16 • 2 minutes read

Generali offers comprehensive insurance solutions for expatriates in Spain, making expat insurance simple and accessible.

Generali, one of Europe’s leading insurers, has strengthened its commitment to expatriate customers in Spain after closing the acquisition of Liberty Seguros. As part of this transition, the website address libertyexpatriates.es has now become generaliexpatriates.es, seamlessly integrating all expat services under the trusted Generali brand. More than skin deep, it is part of a broader approach to guarantee that expats in Spain continue receiving the highest levels of service and gradually access to a wider range of insurance options suited specifically for them.

At generaliexpatriates.es, expats can find all the essential information they need about Generali’s comprehensive range of insurance products, designed specifically to protect their assets and secure their peace of mind. Whether it is car, home, pet, business or life insurance, at generaliexpatriates.es customers can make direct use of the comprehensive range of products and services available to them and also gain an insight into the Company.

On top of this, at generaliexpatriates.es, customers have access to more than 200 agents and brokers who are highly qualified and speak different languages, providing the kind of personalised service that makes all the difference when living abroad. These local experts are keen to help expats feel at home in Spain and are dedicated to ensuring that you are well informed and well protected.

The transition to Generali’s iconic branding brings with it more than just a new look. The website now reflects Generali’s bold red identity—a powerful symbol of the passion and commitment that drives the company. Generali is synonymous with reliability, trust, and innovation, and this new chapter in its journey with expats reinforces that value proposition. The vibrant red is more than just a corporate colour; it represents Generali’s commitment to helping people secure their future, protect what matters most, and support their dreams. Whether you’re building a new life in Spain, starting a business, or simply enjoying the lifestyle that retirement brings, Generali is your lifetime partner.

Generali prioritise the peace of mind of its more than 150,000 expat clients in Spain. The quality of service, the reliability of the policies, and the comprehensive coverage remain as strong as ever. Policyholders will now benefit from being part of one of Europe’s most established insurance groups, renowned for its wide range of products and strong distribution network.

And now… a special offer!

To further demonstrate this commitment, Generali is currently offering a special offer that is sure to appeal to both new and existing customers. Until 25 November 2024, when you take out a new car, home or life insurance policy, you will receive €50 cashback for each policy purchased. Whether you’re a new or existing customer, this is a fantastic opportunity to extend your cover and make additional savings. Although this promotion doesn’t apply to renewals or replacements, there is no limit to how many new policies you can take out – so there is no limit to how much cashback you can accumulate. It’s Generali’s way of saying thank you for entrusting them with your most important asset and a great incentive to explore the full range of products they offer.

Sponsored