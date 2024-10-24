By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 14:49 • 1 minute read

Image: Joe Belanger / Shutterstock.com.

In northern Greece, a judge has handed down a suspended one-month prison sentence to a 28-year-old man.

The man was found guilty of disturbing his neighbours by repeatedly entering their properties to smell their shoes.

Unusual Behaviour

During the hearing at a Thessaloniki court, the man expressed his inability to explain his unusual behaviour, which he admitted had caused him significant embarrassment.

He emphasised that he had no intention of breaking the law or causing harm, and neighbours confirmed that he had never shown any aggression during his late-night intrusions.

The man was apprehended in the early hours of October 8 in the town of Sindos, located approximately 15 kilometres (9 miles) from Thessaloniki.

Sniffing Shoes

His arrest followed a report from a neighbour who discovered him in their yard, sniffing shoes that had been left outside to air out.

The court was informed that there had been at least three similar incidents over the preceding six months, despite neighbours having requested that the man’s family intervene to put an end to his behaviour.

As part of the sentencing, the court mandated that he attend therapy sessions.