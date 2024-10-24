By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 9:47
• 1 minute read
Walk together & fight cancer
Image: Torrox.es
THE Torrox Charity Walk Against Cancer is just around the corner! Set for Sunday, October 27, at 12:00 pm, this non-competitive event aims to turn ‘pink’ into research, raising funds to fight cancer.
For only €8, participants will receive a T-shirt, water, fruit, and a delicious plate of local migas. Migas are a traditional Spanish dish made from leftover bread that is crumbled or torn into small pieces and then sautéed with ingredients like olive oil, garlic, and spices.
The walk will start and finish at Plaza de La Almedina, inviting everyone to join in the fun. You can sign up until 10:30 am on the day of the event, but early registration is also available at the AECC office and other local spots.
Mayor Óscar Medina expressed his gratitude for the dedicated work of the AECC in Torrox, stating the importance of community support during tough times. José Manuel Fernández, the sports councilor, highlighted that this event is all about coming together, with plenty of activities planned after the walk.
Marian Ruiz, president of the AECC, reminded everyone that all funds raised will go toward essential services for those affected by cancer. Join the march and help make a difference!
For more Axarquia news, articles and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.