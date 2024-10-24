By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 9:47 • 1 minute read

Walk together & fight cancer Image: Torrox.es

THE Torrox Charity Walk Against Cancer is just around the corner! Set for Sunday, October 27, at 12:00 pm, this non-competitive event aims to turn ‘pink’ into research, raising funds to fight cancer.

Torrox walk turns pink for cancer research

For only €8, participants will receive a T-shirt, water, fruit, and a delicious plate of local migas. Migas are a traditional Spanish dish made from leftover bread that is crumbled or torn into small pieces and then sautéed with ingredients like olive oil, garlic, and spices.

How to register and join the cause

The walk will start and finish at Plaza de La Almedina, inviting everyone to join in the fun. You can sign up until 10:30 am on the day of the event, but early registration is also available at the AECC office and other local spots.

A message of gratitude from Torrox leaders

Mayor Óscar Medina expressed his gratitude for the dedicated work of the AECC in Torrox, stating the importance of community support during tough times. José Manuel Fernández, the sports councilor, highlighted that this event is all about coming together, with plenty of activities planned after the walk.

Marian Ruiz, president of the AECC, reminded everyone that all funds raised will go toward essential services for those affected by cancer. Join the march and help make a difference!

