Vinyl Avengers come to La Bodega

By Donna Williams • Published: 24 Oct 2024 • 17:26 • 1 minute read

Vinyl Avengers Credit: FB: La Bodega La Nucia

If the idea of a retro vinyl party appeals, then head to La Bodega in La Nucia on Saturday October 26.

The Vinyl Avengers – DJ’s Loadz and LadyJade will be bringing their vinyl-only night to the venue between 8.00 and 11.00pm.

The Anglo-American duo promises to bring you an eclectic mix of vinyl sounds, including mod revival, classic Motown, Atlantic soul, 60s and 70s, freakbeat ska, garage punk, and northern soul. Best of all, admission is totally free, although it is recommended that you book a table if you want to eat.

Delicious home-cooked food available at La Bodega

To be honest, with their cosy restaurant and delicious home-cooked food, it would be rude not to! When making a booking, remember to let the restaurant know if you have any dietary requirements. They speak both English and Spanish, so no worries if you are not a Spanish speaker.

The restaurant can be contacted by calling 603 377 085.

If you have not heard of the Vinyl Avengers before and are interested in learning more, you can visit their website.

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.