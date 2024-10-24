By Adam Woodward • Updated: 24 Oct 2024 • 23:14 • 1 minute read

The zombies are coming. Credit: Zombie Survival

Fuengirola will transform into a zombie horror movie set this Halloween in Zombie Survival, filling the streets with the walking dead.

On Saturday, November 2, from 10pm to 4am, the town will once again experience a zombie apocalypse, and only a few will survive. The event promises to transform the streets of Fuengirola into the perfect setting for a unique survival experience, where participants must face various challenges while trying to survive a zombie invasion.

Beginning at the Plaza de España, the event will convert participants into the heroes, victims, or villains of this horrific nightmare. During the night, players must face various missions and challenges while trying to avoid being infected by the actors who play the zombies. Which side do you want to be on?

Zombies take over Fuengirola

There will be several key points in the town in which a quest for an ancient relic will be sought by zombie hunters versus zombies. Whose side will you be on?

Special effects, professional make-up artists, and actors playing the role of the zombies will all play a part in this immersive adventure. Participants will wear coloured badges (to differentiate them from the regular, real street zombies), and those ‘infected’ by the ‘zombie virus’.

The whole gathering combines a theatre and role-play experience in an immersive environment with a lot of fun and excitement. To take part in Survival Zombie in Fuengirola, tickets are available online through Survival Zombie’s own website, and those interested will have the choice to participate either as a ‘Survivor’, with a price of €39.90 per person, or as a ‘Zombie‘, at half price, for €19.90.