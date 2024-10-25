3 spooky Halloween parties in Mijas

By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 18:43 • 1 minute read

Halloween parties in Mijas. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mijas.

Mijas Town Hall is preparing themed parties in its three biggest centres to celebrate a truly spooky Halloween.

We are rapidly approaching the scariest night of the year, and just for fun, Mijas Council is going all out with Halloween parties based on the Mexican Night of the Dead, including bouncy castles, shows, and workshops.

In the Cortijo Don Elías, there will be a large maze of terror for the adults to scare the wits out of each other. All participants in the shows and workshops will be dressed as Catrina, as the aim is to give each party a very haunting atmosphere. The programme includes workshops on palmistry, potions, make-up, and making Mexican skull masks.

Bouncy castles and horror mazes at 3 Mijas Halloween parties

In addition, there will be a photocall at each centre, and the areas will be decorated with candles and ghoulish adornments. As for games, in Mijas Pueblo there will be six bouncy castles and two children’s terror scenes from 4pm to 10pm in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña.

In Las Lagunas, at the fairground, there will be nine bouncy castles, four children’s horror shows, and there will be two parades at 8pm and 9.30pm, as well as food trucks and drink stalls. Also, for the older ones, a horror maze and shows throughout the event, which will take place between 5.30pm and 11pm.

Finally, in La Butibamba Park in La Cala de Mijas, there will be six inflatables and two children’s terror mazes, as well as workshops from 5pm to 11pm. The schools are off on Friday, November 1, so while late finishing, at least the kids don’t have to wake up early in the morning.