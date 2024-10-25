A dramatic start to November with a poignant radio play in Turre!

By Nina Cook •
Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 21:49
The cast of “Over the River and Through the Woods.” | Credit: Chrissie Cremore.
Do you remember a time before television, when the only entertainment was the wireless?
The Indalo Players are proud to present their version of Over the River and Through the Woods, a “radio play” written by Joe DePietro. This award-winning, reflective, touching comedy has no background set, allowing the audience to stretch their imagination!
Set in the 1980’s, this is a story of The Cristano and Gianelli Grandparents of Hoboken, New Jersey. The highlight of their week is their Grandson Nicholas visiting for Sunday dinner, until he decides to accept a new job in a faraway land called… Seattle! Naturally, they hatch a plan to keep him from moving away… which may or may not work out!
Performance dates are Wednesday 6th and Thursday 7th November at Hostel Rural in Turre. Doors open at 18:30 and “curtain up” is at 19:30. Tickets are €10 and available from Mr. & Mrs. Jones in Mojácar, Total Entertainment in Turre, and Forget-Me-Not in Las Buganvillas. Alternatively, you can email: tonysax1@gmail.com.
Dinner can be booked separately. Please reserve your table with Sergio on 642 508 156. For more information about The Indalo Players, visit their website: www.indaloplayers.es
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
