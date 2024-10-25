Ancient Silk Road cities uncovered by drones

By Letara Draghia • Published: 25 Oct 2024 • 12:54 • 1 minute read

Uzbekistan. Credit: Pixabay, falco

Archaeologists have recently uncovered two medieval cities along the ancient Silk Road in southeastern Uzbekistan.

Hidden for centuries beneath the mountainous terrain, the cities of Tashbulak and Tugunbulak reveal a complex upland urban landscape previously thought inaccessible to ancient trade routes.

The groundbreaking discovery highlights how advanced drone technology enables archaeologists to uncover artefacts more efficiently.

“We were quite surprised when the imagery was compiled, since the high-resolution reveals so much about the structure of the cities and with such clarity,” commented Michael Frachetti, professor of anthropology at Washington University in St. Louis, to NBC News.

Drone technology

Led by Frachetti and Farhod Maksudov, director of Uzbekistan’s National Center of Archaeology, the research team used LiDAR drone technology. It uses light detection and laser mapping to capture detailed images at high elevation.

The findings challenge long-standing assumptions that Silk Road routes avoided Central Asia’s mountainous areas. It was revealed that trade routes spanned a more extensive area than previously believed.

Tim Williams, a professor of Silk Road archaeology at University College London, noted the significant impact of this research, stating to NBC News, “This is a ground-breaking piece of research, which demonstrates how linking modern non-invasive survey methods, especially drone-based survey, can considerably enhance our understanding of ancient landscapes and human adaptation.”

Tashbulak and Tugunbulak: Thriving centres of trade and production for Silk Road travellers

The cities, located roughly three miles apart at an altitude of around 7,000 feet, mark some of the highest known urban settlements in Central Asia. Frachetti’s team suggests that these cities were bustling centres for trade, where communities of craftsmen, herders, soldiers, and merchants engaged in metal production and other industries. The dense juniper forests surrounding the cities likely provided resources for both fuel and metalworking, supporting Silk Road travellers with essential goods and services.

History buffs have gained insight into the once-thriving trade network that linked Europe, Asia and other regions by the discovery of these cities. Tashbulak and Tugunbulak’s findings are evidence of the Silk Road’s lasting influence and have changed history’s narrative.

