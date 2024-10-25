By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 25 Oct 2024 • 23:58 • 2 minutes read

Diesel will not be available in Paris has stations Credit:Shutterstock:jittawit21

The use of diesel for refuelling will be banned in Paris, France, meaning that drivers across the capital have been left without means to fill up.

The legislation has been in force since October 1 and is leaving many drivers of cars with diesel motors frustrated to find that most gas stations across Paris do not offer the possibility of refilling with diesel. Whilst remaining cities across France continue to offer diesel at gas stations, Paris has opted for this measure in order to up its game in fighting against climate change and reducing the greenhouse effect. The new legislation has left only ten gas stations with diesel available. Total Energies owns four of the ten remaining places where diesel can be purchased and has been one of the most hard hit by the new legislation.

Demand for diesel has lessened in Europe but still represent over 50% of vehicles in Spain

Across Europe, the notion of replacing more polluting fuels with eco-friendly alternatives including biodiesel is readily discussed. New regulations across multiple sectors aim to avoid the problems associated with the greenhouse effect and global warming. The new regulations enforced in Paris have a backstory. Twenty years ago across Europe, the demand for diesel was at an all time high. Over the years, the demand has lessened, although ANFAC (Spanish Association of Car and Lorry Makers) claim that diesel vehicles still constitute 60 per cent of the total in Spain. Paris has been considering banning the sale of diesel for many years and citizens have known this. It was actually planned for earlier than October but the arrival of the Olympic Games to the city delayed the process. Many French institutions have not used diesel motor vehicles since 2020 – fire services, the Police and emergency services will soon have to convert to diesel-free vehicles.

Higher sales of electric vehicles will force diesel motors out of the market

Lower demand for diesel vehicles has been compensated by higher demands for electric vehicles including famous makes Lexus, Tesla, Honda, Nissan, Subaru, Maserati o Suzuki despite still only representing 5% of car sales. Renaut has vouched not to launch any more diesel vehicles, although there still remains a wide range of models from other brands that continue to sell petrol or diesel motors. Those that don’t operate with diesel and use petrol or hybrid technology instead include Seat Ibiza, Volkswagen Polo, Audi A1 and Toyota Yaris.

Predicting the future is challenging, especially as many still advocate for diesel. However, time is running out for transport industries relying on diesel engines, with increasing environmental pressures demanding cleaner alternatives.

