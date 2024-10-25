Autumn at Yorkshire Linen

By EWN • Updated: 25 Oct 2024 • 18:57 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Yorkshire Linen

We Have Everything You Need To Dress Your Home ALL UNDER ONE ROOF

The Yorkshire Linen Company in Jávea and Altea opened their doors over 16 years ago. Whether it’s a complete transformation of your home, your rental(s) or just some finishing touches needed, there is a huge range of fabrics and textiles in a wide variety of colours and patterns to choose from. Bed linen, mattress and pillow protectors, bath and beach towels, cushions and pillows are just some of the products that we always have in stock.

Bamboo Linen and Towels

Our bamboo Belledrom range of fitted sheets, flat sheets, duvet covers and pillowcases are soft, silky and hypoallergenic. Bamboo is an eco-friendly and sustainable fibre that grows very quickly and often requires no pesticides. Naturally breathable by regulating your body temperature, bamboo linen will keep you cool in summer and warm in the winter.

Sofa Beds and Mattresses

Apart from quality mattresses and bases we also sell sofa beds which are ideal for guests and rentals therefore optimising your living space. These include an Italian opening system with 5 years warranty, recycled and stain-resistant fabric and two multipurpose soft, pillowy cushions for both sitting and sleeping.

Mattress Protectors

A mattress protector is a worthwhile investment for keeping your mattresses clean and in good condition. We can highly recommend our waterproof and breathable protectors. The same goes for pillow protectors, protecting pillows from stains.

We also stock mattress toppers which is a great way to transform an older bed or break in a new mattress that may be a bit too firm for now. They can also have a cooling effect depending on which brand you purchase.

Curtain Power

All curtains are very useful for all sorts of reasons and we have a huge selection of UK curtains to choose from. We also have an in-house seamstress service available to make sure your curtains hang perfectly. Black out curtains have proven to be excellent on energy saving and keeping your house cool during the warm months.

From Outdoors to Indoors

For bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms, bathrooms, studies and terraces our prices will please all home loving bargain hunters as well as those looking for a more luxurious finish. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff in both our shops are will always assist you in every way they can.

Our Winter / Autumn Collections are arriving weekly. Come and get inspired!

yorkshirelinencostablanca.com

Centro Comercial Montgó

Cap de la Nao Plá 68, Jávea

T 966 462 275

Mon to Fri 10.00 – 19.00

Saturday 10.00 – 18.00

Partida Planet 177

Altea

T 965 841 399

Mon to Fri 10.00 – 19.00

Saturday 10.00 – 14.00

Sponsored